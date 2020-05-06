Russia's coronavirus cases rise by more than 10,000 for fourth straight day
>> Reuters
Published: 06 May 2020 11:34 PM BdST Updated: 06 May 2020 11:34 PM BdST
The number of new coronavirus cases in Russia rose by 10,559 over the past 24 hours, bringing the nationwide tally to 165,929, the coronavirus crisis response centre said on Wednesday.
It was the fourth consecutive day that cases had risen by more than 10,000.
It also reported 86 new fatalities from COVID-19, bringing the total death toll in Russia to 1,537.
