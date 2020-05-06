Home > World

Russia's coronavirus cases rise by more than 10,000 for fourth straight day

  >>  Reuters

Published: 06 May 2020 11:34 PM BdST Updated: 06 May 2020 11:34 PM BdST

The number of new coronavirus cases in Russia rose by 10,559 over the past 24 hours, bringing the nationwide tally to 165,929, the coronavirus crisis response centre said on Wednesday.

It was the fourth consecutive day that cases had risen by more than 10,000.

It also reported 86 new fatalities from COVID-19, bringing the total death toll in Russia to 1,537.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

British scientist steps down after lockdown breach

FILE PHOTO: Pope Francis holds weekly general audience virtually from the Library of the Apostolic Palace due to the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at the Vatican April 15, 2020. Vatican Media/Handout via REUTERS

Pandemic is no excuse to exploit workers: pope

US President Donald Trump points as he watches workers on the assembly line manufacturing protective masks for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak during a tour of a Honeywell manufacturing facility in Phoenix, Arizona, US, May 5, 2020. REUTERS

Trump wears no mask during mask factory visit

US President Donald Trump speaks to reporters as he departs on travel to Phoenix, Arizona from the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, US, May 5, 2020. Reuters

Trump urges China to reveal virus origin

Rouhani warns US on arms embargo

FILE PHOTO: Containers of Chinese companies China Shipping and COSCO (China Ocean Shipping Company) are loaded on a container as it is leaving the port in Hamburg, Germany March 11, 2020. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer/File Photo

US pushes to rip global supply chains from China

Rick Bright, recently ousted director of the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, or BARDA.REUTERS

Trump health official played down coronavirus threat: whistleblower

US rearms to nullify China's missile supremacy

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.