Russia's coronavirus cases rise again by over 10,000
>> Reuters
Published: 05 May 2020 12:29 AM BdST Updated: 05 May 2020 12:29 AM BdST
The number of coronavirus cases in Russia has risen by 10,581 over the past 24 hours compared with a record of 10,633 on the previous day.
This brought Russia’s nationwide tally to 145,268, the country’s coronavirus crisis response centre said on Monday.
It also reported 76 new deaths from COVID-19, bringing the total death toll in Russia to 1,356.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Russia's coronavirus cases rise again by over 10,000
- World leaders pledge $8 billion in fight against coronavirus, EU says
- In a pandemic-caused first, US Supreme Court hears cases by teleconference
- US steers clear as global COVID-19 pledging conference begins
- EU warns against suspension of children vaccination amid coronavirus crisis
- US steers clear of global COVID vaccine pledging conference
- UK says China has questions to answer over coronavirus outbreak
- Shots fired by North Korea 'accidental': Pompeo
- Italy eases long lockdown, but fears resurgence of coronavirus
- Venezuela government says eight killed in foiled mercenary 'incursion'
Most Read
- Shopping malls to reopen on May 10 ahead of Eid
- Unconvincing explanations cloud dramatic coronavirus recovery figure in Bangladesh
- Govt offices to partially reopen amid shutdown, says PM Hasina
- Bangladesh to shut inter-district transports during Eid
- Bangladesh extends virus shutdown to May 16 as cases surge
- Bangladesh records the death of another doctor from coronavirus
- Bangladesh COVID-19 cases top 10,000 after biggest single-day spike
- Tracking the ‘murder hornet’: A deadly pest has reached North America
- Policeman jumps to death from rooftop
- Historian Muntassir Mamoon in intensive care for COVID-19