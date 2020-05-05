Home > World

Russia's coronavirus cases rise again by over 10,000

  Reuters

Published: 05 May 2020 12:29 AM BdST Updated: 05 May 2020 12:29 AM BdST

The number of coronavirus cases in Russia has risen by 10,581 over the past 24 hours compared with a record of 10,633 on the previous day.

This brought Russia’s nationwide tally to 145,268, the country’s coronavirus crisis response centre said on Monday.

It also reported 76 new deaths from COVID-19, bringing the total death toll in Russia to 1,356.

