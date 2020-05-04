World leaders pledge $8 billion in fight against coronavirus, EU says
>> Reuters
Published: 04 May 2020 10:20 PM BdST Updated: 04 May 2020 10:21 PM BdST
World leaders promised $8 billion on Monday for the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, European Commission head Ursula von der Leyen said at the end of a pledging event that she chaired.
"In the space of just few hours we have collectively pledged 7.4 billion euros ($8.07 billion) for vaccine, diagnostics and treatment" against COVID-19, von der Leyen said.
"This will help kick-start unprecedented global cooperation," she added. ($1 = 0.9168 euros)
