Home > World

North and South Korea exchange gunfire across border at guard post

  >>  Reuters

Published: 03 May 2020 12:37 PM BdST Updated: 03 May 2020 12:37 PM BdST

North and South Korea exchanged gunfire around the South's guard post early on Sunday, raising tension a day after North Korean leader Kim Jong Un ended an almost three-week absence from public life with state media showing him visiting a factory.

Multiple gunshots were fired from North Korea at 7:41 a.m. local time towards a guard post in South Korea that borders the North, the South's joint chiefs of staffs said in a statement.

South Korea responded by firing two shots towards North Korea, no injuries were reported.

After weeks of intense speculation about Kim's health and whereabouts, the country's official media published photographs and a report on Saturday that Kim had attended the completion of a fertiliser plant, the first report of his appearance since April 11.

Kim was seen in photographs smiling and talking to aides at the ribbon-cutting ceremony and touring the plant. The authenticity of the photos, published on the website of the official Rodong Sinmun newspaper, could not be verified.

The exchange of gunshots was the latest confrontation between the rival Koreas that technically remain at war.

Choi Kang, vice president of the Asian Institute for Policy Studies, says the timing of the 'grey area' provocation shows Kim is still in charge of the North Korean military.

"Yesterday, Kim was trying to show he is perfectly healthy, and today, Kim is trying to mute all kinds of speculation that he may not have full control over the military,” Choi said.

"Rather than going all the way by firing missiles and supervising a missile launch, Kim could be reminding us, 'yes I’m healthy and I’m still in power'.”

Ewha University international affairs professor Leif-Eric Easley in Seoul said the shooting incident could be aimed at boosting morale in the North Korean military.

"The Kim regime may be looking to raise morale of its frontline troops and to regain any negotiating leverage lost during the rumor-filled weeks of the leader's absence," said Easley.

"South Korea and the United States should not take lightly such North Korean violations of existing military agreements."

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Inmates at Puraquequara's prison are seen on the roof during a riot following an outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Manuas, Brazil, May 2, 2020. REUTERS

Prisoners take guards hostage in Brazil's Manaus

One of the Britain's first recovered COVID-19 patients, Rebecca Mascarenhas, donates convalescent plasma by plasmapheresis, to help with treatment of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases, at Tooting Blood Donor Centre, in Tooting, London, Britain April 25, 2020. Kirsty Hamilton/NHSBT/Handout via REUTERS

UK trials blood plasma treatment

People wait to receive free food at an industrial area, during an extended nationwide lockdown to slow the spreading of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in New Delhi, India, April 23, 2020. REUTERS

A city frozen in fear

South Korean people watch a TV broadcasting a news report on North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Seoul, South Korea, Apr 21, 2020. REUTERS

Kim Jong Un appears in public: state media

FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus attends a news conference on the situation of the coronavirus (COVID-2019), in Geneva, Switzerland, February 28, 2020. REUTERS

Nations must lift lockdowns slowly: WHO

Migrant workers, who were stranded in the central state of Madhya Pradesh due to a lockdown imposed by the government to prevent the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), sit in a bus as they wait to leave for their home town, after they arrived in Prayagraj, India, May 1, 2020. REUTERS

India extends virus lockdown

FILE PHOTO: 2020 Democratic US presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden speaks during the Presidential Gun Sense Forum in Des Moines, Iowa, US, August 10, 2019. REUTERS

Sexual assault 'never happened': Biden

Administrative divisions of Venezuela. Wikipedia

17 prisoners killed in Venezuelan jail riot

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.