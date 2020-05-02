KCNA reports N Korea leader Kim Jong Un resuming public activity
>> Reuters
Published: 02 May 2020 04:49 AM BdST Updated: 02 May 2020 04:50 AM BdST
North Korea's state news agency KCNA said on Saturday leader Kim Jong Un attended the completion of a fertiliser plant in a region north of the capital, Pyongyang, in the first report of his public activity since April 11.
Reuters could not independently verify the KCNA report.
KCNA reported that Kim cut a ribbon at the ceremony on Friday and those attending the event "burst into thunderous cheers of 'hurrah!' for the Supreme Leader who is commanding the all-people general march for accomplishing the great cause of prosperity."
Kim expressed satisfaction about the production system of the fertiliser factory, saying the plant made significant contribution for the progress of the country's chemical industry and food production, KCNA said.
Kim was accompanied by several senior North Korean officials, including his younger sister Kim Yo Jong, KCNA said.
US President Donald Trump said after the KCNA report that he will have something to say about Kim at the appropriate time.
There has been speculation about Kim's health after he missed the birth anniversary celebrations of state founder Kim Il Sung on April 15. The day is a major holiday in North Korea and Kim as leader usually pays a visit to the mausoleum where his grandfather lies in state.
Earlier, a source familiar with US intelligence analyses and reporting said that US agencies believed that Kim Jong Un is not seriously ill and that he still very much remains in power.
"We think he's still in charge," the source said on condition of anonymity.
The source could not immediately confirm the KCNA report.
The White House and State Department did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Malaysia detains hundreds of refugees and migrants during virus lockdown: rights groups
- India extends lockdown by two weeks, but loosens measures in lower-risk areas
- US Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden says sexual assault 'never happened'
- Russian PM Mikhail Mishustin tells Putin he has coronavirus
- Spain's virus death tally lowest in weeks, but economy tanks
- Former Polish presidents, PMs call for presidential election boycott
- In lockdown, 'desperate' Swiss turn to snooping and snitching
- Pakistani parliament's speaker tests positive for COVID-19
- Biden to give first interview responding to sexual assault accusation
- In a victory for women in Sudan, female genital mutilation is outlawed
Most Read
- 100 Korean businesses want to move from Myanmar to Bangladesh: BEZA
- India extends nationwide lockdown, to allow relaxations in lower-risk zones
- Trump confident that coronavirus may have originated in Chinese lab
- Shahiduzzaman is first Bangladesh MP to catch COVID-19
- Bangladesh virus death toll hits 170, cases top 8,000
- Bangladesh fails to fill Hajj quota amid virus crisis
- Why days 5 to 10 are so important when you have coronavirus
- Old drugs may find a new purpose: fighting the coronavirus
- 'Emergency' for millions as coronavirus severs remittance lifeline
- Another policeman dies from coronavirus in Bangladesh