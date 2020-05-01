Home > World

UN launches COVID-19 aid flights to vulnerable developing nations

  >>  Reuters

Published: 01 May 2020 01:55 AM BdST Updated: 01 May 2020 01:55 AM BdST

Previous Next
The UN World Food Program on Thursday sent a first plane loaded with medical supplies for developing nations especially vulnerable to the coronavirus pandemic, aiming to ramp up the service to 350 flights per month.

WFP chose nine airports across the world to take part in the special humanitarian air bridge, which will also feature up to 350 passenger flights per month to transport medical and humanitarian teams from early May.

A Boeing 757 cargo flight left Belgium's Liege Airport on Thursday evening loaded with 16 tonnes of medical supplies, including masks, gloves, medicines and syringes for the West African country of Burkina Faso.

The grounding of commercial passenger flights during the pandemic has not only prevented tens of thousands of humanitarian workers from travelling but removed cargo space.

A World Food Program (WFP) worker walks at a warehouse designated to the United Nations for humanitarian aid for Africa to combat the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at the Bole International Airport in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia April 14, 2020. Reuters

A World Food Program (WFP) worker walks at a warehouse designated to the United Nations for humanitarian aid for Africa to combat the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at the Bole International Airport in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia April 14, 2020. Reuters

"Today (the challenge) to find cargo planes is nightmarish. Prices have gone up by four or five times," said Amer Daoudi, WFP's COVID-19 corporate response director. "You also might not get it today or the day after or for a week."

So WFP, which serves as the logistics arm of the UN system, has locked in contracts for an extended time to ensure its flights operate and do so at a reasonable cost.

"We need capacity to service many of the fragile countries across the globe. This air bridge is going to cover almost 120 countries," Daoudi said.

Daoudi envisages the flights will run for about three to four months, but could be extended. The airlift would be stood down if viable commercial alternatives returned.

The transport is available for all humanitarian health workers and cargoes. Thursday's supplies were destined for the UN children's agency UNICEF and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) in Burkina Faso.

The other hub airports are Accra, Addis Ababa, Guangzhou, Johannesburg, Panama City, Shanghai, Subang and two in Dubai.

Liege Airport, heavily focused on cargo, transported 902,480 tonnes of goods in 2019, a new record, and handled fewer than 200,000 passengers. It has a large Fedex/TNT sorting centre.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

FILE PHOTO: Zhong Nanshan, a respiratory expert and head of the health commission team investigating the outbreak of the new coronavirus, visits the Jinyintan hospital, where the patients with pneumonia caused by the new strain of coronavirus are being treated, in Wuhan, Hubei province, China January 19, 2020. China Daily via REUTERS/File Photo

Coronavirus not manmade: US spy agency

Trump told Saudis: Cut oil supply or lose US military support

City workers distribute fliers on unemployment benefits outside a public library in Hialeah, Fla., April 10, 2020. In the last four weeks, the number of unemployment claims has reached 22 million — roughly the net number of jobs created in a nine-and-a-half-year stretch that began after the last recession and ended with the pandemic’s arrival. (Scott McIntyre/The New York Times)

US unemployment claims top 30m

China wants me to lose bid for re-election: Trump

S Korea: no new domestic coronavirus cases

Employees work inside a garment factory of Orient Craft Ltd in Gurgaon on the outskirts of New Delhi, India, July 3, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Big brands abandon Asian garment workers

Police officers stand in front of the Male Correctional centre after a riot erupted at a prison amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Freetown, Sierra Leone Apr 29, 2020. REUTERS

7 die in Sierra Leone prison riot

No sight of Kim, real risk of famine in country: Pompeo

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.