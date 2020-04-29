Home > World

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

  >>  Reuters

Published: 29 Apr 2020 03:22 PM BdST Updated: 29 Apr 2020 03:22 PM BdST

Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus right now:

BEIJING RETURNS TO NORMAL

In one of the clearest signs yet of Beijing returning to normal after months of near-standstill over the coronavirus outbreak, China announced on Wednesday new dates for its annual parliament meeting, known as the National People's Congress.

Delegations from far-flung regions attend the meeting, which is now scheduled to start on May 22. The session was initially meant to begin on March 5.

The Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, an advisory body to parliament, has proposed starting its annual session a day before the parliamentary session opens.

Beijing also plans to lift the two-week quarantine required for domestic travellers, unless they come from high-risk areas such as Heilongjiang in the north and some parts of Guangdong in the southeast, two sources familiar with the situation said, requesting anonymity as the information has not been made public.

The easing of restrictions could prove to be a major step toward getting people moving around China again.

AGGRESSIVE TESTING KEY TO LOCKDOWN EXIT

Parliaments across Europe this week are debating exit strategies from lockdowns that have been a source of rising tension as people demand to get back to work.

France said on Tuesday it would adopt an aggressive doctrine on COVID-19 testing from May 11 so it can slowly unwind its lockdown and avoid economic meltdown.

Australia plans to expand testing as well, with the help of 10 million test kits secured from China by Fortescue Metals Group founder Andrew Forrest, who sold them to the government at the cost price of A$3.20 ($2.09) a kit.

DESPITE HISTORIC PAIN, US ECONOMY MOSTLY MARCHES ALONG

Twenty-six million people in the United States have filed for unemployment in just a month, with millions more likely waiting in electronic queues at overtaxed state unemployment systems.

Gross domestic product numbers released on Wednesday will probably also show a large hit from the virus-fighting efforts that began in mid-March. Forecasters expect anywhere from $2 trillion to $5 trillion of output to be wiped out by year's end.

But in a nearly $22-trillion economy, that still leaves a lot on the table, a foundation for the gradual reopening being announced by state governments to build upon.

HARD TO COME BY YOUR CUPPA

Certain goods have been scarce at the supermarket since the coronavirus outbreak, and more shortages have been signalled, such as for chicken and pork.

But tea drinkers might also be alarmed to hear that their soothing cups of the world's most consumed drink after water could be affected as well.

Labour lockdowns and adverse weather are causing a stir in the usually staid global tea market, just as the beverage is emerging as the preferred choice for many people cooped up at home.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

caption: People take advantage of a Duval County beach opening for physical activity amid coronavirus disease (COVID-19) restrictions in Jacksonville, Florida, U.S. April 19, 2020. REUTERS

US virus deaths surpass Vietnam War toll

Turkey's military offensive in Afrin. Globalresearch.org

Bomb blast kills 40 people in Syrian town of Afrin

FILE -- Hillary Clinton at a conference in New York on Nov. 6, 2019. Clinton, the 2016 Democratic presidential nominee and a political veteran who knows firsthand what it is like to compete against President Donald Trump, threw her support behind former Vice President Joe Biden on Tuesday, April 28, 2020, the latest party leader to make the case for returning the White House to Democratic hands in November. (Jeenah Moon/The New York Times)

Hillary endorses Biden

Gang members are secured during a police operation at Izalco jail during a 24-hour lockdown ordered by El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele in Izalco, El Salvador, photograph released to Reuters by the El Salvador Presidency on Apr 25, 2020. REUTERS

El Salvador lines up inmates for grim prison photos

Australia eases coronavirus lockdown

South Korean people watch a TV broadcasting a news report on North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Seoul, South Korea, Apr 21, 2020. REUTERS

Contacts in the dark about Kim

Deputy minister Noor Azmi Ghazali (centre) having a meal at an Islamic school in Perak on April 18.

Malaysia fines minister for breaking virus rules

Russia sees record rise in cases-deaths

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.