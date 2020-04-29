Home > World

It's a boy: British PM Johnson's fiancee gives birth

  >>  Reuters

Published: 29 Apr 2020 03:25 PM BdST Updated: 29 Apr 2020 03:25 PM BdST

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's fiancee, Carrie Symonds, has given birth to a baby boy, Downing Street said on Wednesday.

Both mother and child are doing well. The boy was born at a London hospital.

Johnson returned to work on Monday, a month after testing positive for COVID which he said had threatened his life. Symonds also had symptoms of COVID but recovered swiftly.

The couple, who have been living together in Downing Street since Johnson became prime minister in July, announced in February that they were expecting their first child.

Politicians began sending their congratulations to the couple.

"So thrilled for Boris and Carrie. Wonderful to have a moment of unalloyed joy!," Health minister Matt Hancock said on Twitter.

Johnson, who refuses to say how many children he has in total, was previously married to Marina Wheeler, and they had four children together. They announced in September 2018 that they had separated and they divorced earlier this year.

