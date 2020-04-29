Home > World

In letter to Trump, Turkey's Erdogan urges better US understanding

  >>  Reuters

Published: 29 Apr 2020 06:58 PM BdST Updated: 29 Apr 2020 06:58 PM BdST

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said in a letter to President Donald Trump he hoped the US Congress would better understand the strategic importance of their relations, given solidarity and supplies shared during the coronavirus pandemic.

Erdogan’s letter arrived on Tuesday with a delivery of Turkish medical gear, including protective suits and masks, to help the NATO ally contain its COVID-19 outbreak. The Palace’s office in Ankara released the letter on Wednesday.

The US Congress has threatened to impose sanctions on Turkey over its purchase of S-400 defence systems from Russia, but the pandemic has delayed the plan to activate the systems as Ankara focuses on battling the disease at home.

“I hope that in the upcoming period, with the spirit of solidarity we have displayed during the pandemic, Congress and the U.S. media will better understand the strategic importance of our relations,” the Turkish president said in the letter.

He said he hoped that they acted “in a way that our common fight against our common problems necessitates.”

Turkish-US relations have also been soured in recent years by disagreements over Syria, notably US support for a Kurdish militia there, and the US conviction of a Turkish bank executive.

Earlier this month, Turkish officials said Turkey has held talks with the United States about possibly securing a swap line from the US Federal Reserve and has discussed other funding options to mitigate the pandemic’s economic fallout.

The Fed has ramped up swaps lines - in which it accepts other currencies in exchange for dollars - to central banks in several countries to backstop financial markets amid the crisis, but Turkey has not been among the recipients.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Actor Irrfan Khan dies from cancer

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his girlfriend Carrie Symonds gesture as they arrive at 10 Downing Street on the morning after the general election in London, Britain, Dec 13, 2019. REUTERS

Johnson's fiancee gives birth to baby boy

A man wearing a face mask, following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, whips a spinning top at a square in Beijing, China April 28, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

What you need to know about the virus

The owner of a tea house pours a cup of tea in this picture illustration taken April 25, 2020. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov/Illustration

Virus brews trouble for tea

3 killed in Afghan suicide blast

caption: People take advantage of a Duval County beach opening for physical activity amid coronavirus disease (COVID-19) restrictions in Jacksonville, Florida, U.S. April 19, 2020. REUTERS

US virus deaths surpass Vietnam War toll

Turkey's military offensive in Afrin. Globalresearch.org

Bomb blast kills 40 people in Syrian town of Afrin

FILE -- Hillary Clinton at a conference in New York on Nov. 6, 2019. Clinton, the 2016 Democratic presidential nominee and a political veteran who knows firsthand what it is like to compete against President Donald Trump, threw her support behind former Vice President Joe Biden on Tuesday, April 28, 2020, the latest party leader to make the case for returning the White House to Democratic hands in November. (Jeenah Moon/The New York Times)

Hillary endorses Biden

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.