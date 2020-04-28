Home > World

Protester killed in unrest in Lebanon's Tripoli

  >>  Reuters

Published: 28 Apr 2020 06:07 PM BdST Updated: 28 Apr 2020 06:07 PM BdST

A protester was shot and killed during unrest in the Lebanese city of Tripoli overnight, security and medical sources said on Tuesday, as an economic crisis brought demonstrations back onto the streets.

A collapse in the Lebanese pound and soaring inflation and unemployment are compounding hardship in Lebanon, which has been in deep financial crisis since October. A shutdown to curb the spread of the new coronavirus has exacerbated economic woes.

Soldiers fired into the air and used tear gas and rubber bullets during the unrest in Tripoli, a security source said.

The man who died was in his 20s, the source said.

In a statement overnight, the army said soldiers were attacked during rioting in Tripoli. A fire-bomb was thrown at one of its vehicles and a hand grenade was hurled at a patrol, lightly wounding two soldiers, it said.

The army blamed the trouble on “a number of infiltrators” and called on peaceful protesters to quickly leave the streets.

Several banks were attacked during the protests and at least one was set on fire, a witness said.

Tripoli was the stage for big protests against Lebanon’s ruling elite during countrywide demonstrations that erupted last October.

The banking association declared all banks in Tripoli shut from Tuesday until security is restored, saying banks had been targeted in “serious attacks and rioting”.

Lebanon’s banks have been a frequent target of protesters during the financial and economic crisis that has led to the collapse in the value of the Lebanese pound and frozen savers out of their deposits.

The long-brewing crisis came to a head last year as capital inflows to Lebanon slowed and protests erupted against its political elite. Since then, the pound has lost more than half its value, fuelling inflation in a country heavily dependent on imports.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Britain's Health Secretary Matt Hancock speaks during a daily news conference to update on the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, at 10 Downing Street in London, Britain April 27, 2020. Pippa Fowles/10 Downing Street/Handout via REUTERS

UK unveils life assurance scheme for health workers

A woman, wearing a protective face mask, walks past Notre-Dame de Paris Cathedral, which was damaged in a devastating fire one year ago, as restoration work resumes slowly after an interruption due to the lockdown imposed to slow the rate of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Paris, France, Apr 27, 2020. REUTERS

Some countries praise open virus lockdowns

Too risky to relax lockdown yet: British PM

A florist makes a home delivery in Milan due to social distancing restricitions set by the government to slow the spread of the coronavirus, April 17, 2020. As the country plans to begin reopening up on May 4, mayors say they will be critical to getting people to follow the rules as life is reorganised to avoid crowding and renewed contagions. (Alessandro Grassani/The New York Times)

Mayors act as sentinels in Italy’s virus tragedy

Extradition case against Assange postponed

President Donald Trump meets with Kim Jong Un, the North Korean leader, in Hanoi, Vietnam, Feb 27, 2019. The New York Times

S Korea confident that rumours of Kim's illness are wrong

A paramedic, wearing protective suit and mask, transports a man suspected of being infected with the coronavirus, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues in Mexico City, Mexico April 17, 2020. REUTERS

Mexico all but empties migrant centres in bid to contain virus

A military police officer stands close to a checkpoint during a police and army joint operation as part of security measures to keep people out of the city downtown markets during a quarantine throughout the country to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in San Salvador, El Salvador April 22, 2020. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

El Salvador permits use of lethal force against gangs

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.