Oklahoma asks Trump to declare coronavirus an 'act of God' to help oil producers
>> Reuters
Published: 27 Apr 2020 12:28 AM BdST Updated: 27 Apr 2020 12:28 AM BdST
Oklahoma's governor has called on US President Donald Trump to declare the coronavirus pandemic an "act of God," a step to help oil-producing states contend with a crude glut that caused futures prices to close below $0 last week for the first time.
"Over-production of oil continues to threaten the economy," Governor J. Kevin Stitt said in a letter to Trump that Stitt posted on Twitter late on Saturday.
Declaring a "force majeure" or "act of God" would allow oil companies to halt operations without risking that land leases will be cancelled for stopping production, Stitt said.
Oklahoma's energy regulator said on Wednesday that producers could close money-losing wells without losing their leases, the first victory for struggling US oil companies seeking relief from states after the market crash.
US production reached a record-high of near 13 million barrels per day late last year, but the pandemic has cut global consumption by 20% to 30%, or up to 30 million bpd.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Reopening has begun. No one is sure what happens next
- Iran plans to reopen mosques in areas free of coronavirus
- Australia launches controversial COVID-19 tracking app as some states start easing rules
- Fresh air at last! Spanish children allowed out for first time in six weeks
- Saudi eases coronavirus curfews, keeps 24-hour curfew in Mecca
- UK at 'dangerous' stage, no lockdown exit strategy in sight
- Kim Jong Un’s absence and North Korea’s silence keep rumour mill churning
- Train possibly belonging to North Korean leader spotted in resort town -think tank
- Italy to start reopening business on May 4, schools in Sept
- A Ramadan like no other: Images from around the world
Most Read
- 31 contract coronavirus at closed ISKCON temple in Dhaka
- City Bank executive is first banker to die from COVID-19 in Bangladesh
- Hundreds of clothing factory workers dash for Dhaka again in dark hours amid lockdown
- Bangladesh records 5 more virus deaths as infections top 5,000
- Angry garment workers take to Dhaka streets for back pay
- Train possibly belonging to North Korean leader spotted in resort town
- Garment factories partially resume operations amid virus shutdown
- BSTI bans 17 products found ‘substandard’ in tests
- Beaches eyed as United States takes steps toward reopening
- Tux, gown, masks: Arab couples scramble to marry during a pandemic