Home > World

Nearly 2 million Australians download coronavirus tracing app within hours of its release

  >>  Reuters

Published: 27 Apr 2020 04:22 PM BdST Updated: 27 Apr 2020 04:22 PM BdST

Nearly two million Australians rushed to download an app designed to help medical workers and state governments trace close contacts of COVID-19 patients, as Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s approval rating soared on his pandemic response.

Australia has been one of the most successful countries in fighting the coronavirus pandemic, recording just 83 deaths and 6,700 cases, because of border closures, movement restrictions and a stay-at-home policy. It has lowered the daily infection growth rate to less than 1%, down from the 25% seen in March.

Some Australian states have begun easing social distancing restrictions and Australia will soon begin testing people regardless of symptoms, firstly focusing on young adults and health workers.

Health Minister Greg Hunt said 1.89 million Australians have downloaded the tracing app CovidSafe as of 1600 (0600 GMT) on Monday, more than 7% of the country’s population. The near 2 million downloads came within 16 hours of the app’s launch.

“This effort will help protect ourselves, our families, our nurses and our doctors,” Hunt Tweeted.

Morrison has said at least 40% of the country’s 25.7 million population will need to download the app.

The surge in downloads comes as a Newspoll conducted for The Australian newspaper showed Morrison enjoyed the best approval rating for a leader since the end of 2008.

Morrison’s approval rating has skyrocketed 27 points since the first week of March to 68%, the poll showed.

The result was boosted as Morrison jettisoned much of his conservative government’s ideology to pledge spending worth more than 10% of GDP, including a A$130 billion ($83.82 billion) subsidy to employers to keep staff they might otherwise have let go.

Westpac chief economist Bill Evans estimates that without the subsidy unemployment would have soared to 17% by the end of June, but would now only reach 9%.

Business groups in the country have begun lobbying for easing pandemic-related restrictions.

A modelling by the Business Council of Australia on Monday showed the A$2 trillion economy could take a A$400 billion hit if restrictions adopted to fight the spread of Covid-19 continued for six months.

Last week, the head of Australia’s central bank said the country would suffer its biggest economic contraction since the 1930s in the first half of this year due to the containment measures.

He estimated national output would fall by around 10% in the first half of 2020 with unemployment almost doubling to around 10% by June.

Despite the economic pain, Australia reported just five new cases of coronavirus across the country in the last 24 hours. Australia’s most populous state, New South Wales, said it had found just two cases in that time, and neither involved community transmission.

The states of Queensland and Western Australia have said they would ease some restrictions this week, as both have had new cases in the low single digits in recent days.

Western Australia will allow indoor and outdoor gatherings of up to 10 people, while Queensland has allowed picnics, retail shopping and drives of up to 50 kms (31 miles) from home. Queensland has also opened its national parks.

The most populous states of Victoria and New South Wales, which have the country’s coronavirus hotspots, are maintaining strict social and business restrictions.

($1 = 1.5509 Australian dollars)

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

A florist makes a home delivery in Milan due to social distancing restricitions set by the government to slow the spread of the coronavirus, April 17, 2020. As the country plans to begin reopening up on May 4, mayors say they will be critical to getting people to follow the rules as life is reorganised to avoid crowding and renewed contagions. (Alessandro Grassani/The New York Times)

Mayors act as sentinels in Italy’s virus tragedy

FILE -- Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks during a news conference at the State Department in Washington, Jan 7, 2020. Pompeo is preparing a legal argument that the United States remains a participant in the Iran nuclear accord that President Donald Trump has renounced, part of an intricate strategy to pressure the United Nations Security Council to extend an arms embargo on Tehran or see far more stringent sanctions reimposed on the country. (Erin Schaff/The New York Times)

Pompeo turns to Obama-era deal to pressure Iran

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson applauds outside 10 Downing Street during the Clap for our carers campaign in support of the NHS, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, London, Britain, March 26, 2020. Reuters

Johnson back at Downing Street

US President Donald Trump listens to remarks by listens to remarks by Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin before signing the

Trump urged to declare coronavirus 'act of God'

A barber in Broken Arrow, Okla, cuts a customer's hair on Friday, Apr 24, 2020, the first day he could reopen during the coronavirus pandemic. The state began partial reopening of businesses on Friday, which included barber shops, hair and nail salons and pet groomers. The New York Times

Reopening has begun

HK police break up pro-democracy protest

If N Korea faces succession, who might replace Kim?

A general view of traffic, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), after shopping malls and bazaars reopened in Tehran, Iran, Apr 20, 2020. REUTERS

Iran plans to reopen mosques

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.