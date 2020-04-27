Home > World

Britain unveils life assurance scheme for health and care workers

  >>  Reuters

Published: 27 Apr 2020 10:50 PM BdST Updated: 27 Apr 2020 10:50 PM BdST

Families of British health and care workers who die on the frontline of the COVID-19 pandemic will be paid 60,000 pounds ($74,472) as part of a new life assurance scheme, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said on Monday.

"The government is setting up a life assurance scheme for NHS (National Health Service) and social care frontline colleagues," Hancock said.

"Families of staff who die from coronavirus in the course of their essential frontline work will receive a 60,000 pound payment."

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

A woman, wearing a protective face mask, walks past Notre-Dame de Paris Cathedral, which was damaged in a devastating fire one year ago, as restoration work resumes slowly after an interruption due to the lockdown imposed to slow the rate of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Paris, France, Apr 27, 2020. REUTERS

Some countries praise open virus lockdowns

Too risky to relax lockdown yet: British PM

A florist makes a home delivery in Milan due to social distancing restricitions set by the government to slow the spread of the coronavirus, April 17, 2020. As the country plans to begin reopening up on May 4, mayors say they will be critical to getting people to follow the rules as life is reorganised to avoid crowding and renewed contagions. (Alessandro Grassani/The New York Times)

Mayors act as sentinels in Italy’s virus tragedy

Extradition case against Assange postponed

President Donald Trump meets with Kim Jong Un, the North Korean leader, in Hanoi, Vietnam, Feb 27, 2019. The New York Times

S Korea confident that rumours of Kim's illness are wrong

A paramedic, wearing protective suit and mask, transports a man suspected of being infected with the coronavirus, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues in Mexico City, Mexico April 17, 2020. REUTERS

Mexico all but empties migrant centres in bid to contain virus

A military police officer stands close to a checkpoint during a police and army joint operation as part of security measures to keep people out of the city downtown markets during a quarantine throughout the country to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in San Salvador, El Salvador April 22, 2020. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

El Salvador permits use of lethal force against gangs

Is Trump really a 'stable genius'?

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.