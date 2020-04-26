Italy to start reopening business on May 4, schools in Sept
>> Reuters
Published: 26 Apr 2020 02:15 PM BdST Updated: 26 Apr 2020 02:15 PM BdST
Italy will start reopening its manufacturing industry on May 4 as part of plans to ease its coronavirus lockdown, and schools will reopen in September, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said in a newspaper interview on Sunday.
"We are working in these hours to allow the reopening of a good part of businesses from manufacturing to construction for May 4," Conte told Italian daily La Repubblica.
He said the measures would be presented by the beginning of next week at the latest.
Italy was the first European country to be hard-hit by the novel coronavirus, and the first to impose a lockdown in March. Its path to reopening its economy is being closely watched around the world as other countries where severe outbreaks arrived in the following week contemplate similar moves.
Conte said companies would have to introduce strict health safety measures before being allowed to open their gates.
But he said some businesses considered "strategic", including activity that was mainly export-oriented, could reopen next week providing they got the go ahead from local prefects.
Conte said schools would reopen in September but added studies showed the risk of contagion was very high. Teaching remotely was working well, he said.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Singapore races to build beds for COVID-19 patients as cases surge
- Amid the coronavirus crisis, heart and stroke patients go missing
- Tux, gown, masks: Arab couples scramble to marry during a pandemic
- Global coronavirus death toll hits 200,000
- China eases restrictions on exports of some coronavirus equipment
- Britain nears grim milestone of 20,000 coronavirus hospital deaths
- Islamic centre damaged in ‘suspicious’ fire on first day of Ramadan
- A closed border can’t stop this elderly couple: ‘Love is the best thing in the world’
- China pressured EU to drop COVID disinformation criticism: sources
- India, Pakistan ease restrictions for some small businesses amid lockdown
Most Read
- 31 contract coronavirus at closed ISKCON temple in Dhaka
- Bangladesh virus cases approach 5,000; death count surges to 140
- BSTI bans 17 products found ‘substandard’ in tests
- Bezos takes back the wheel at Amazon
- RAB monitors 50 websites in crackdown on virus rumours
- Hundreds of clothing factory workers dash for Dhaka again in dark hours amid lockdown
- Dhaka South City official dies of COVID-19
- Beaches eyed as United States takes steps toward reopening
- Child dies from coronavirus in Dhaka hospital
- China sent team including medical experts to advise on North Korea’s Kim