Home > World

Italy to start reopening business on May 4, schools in Sept

  >>  Reuters

Published: 26 Apr 2020 02:15 PM BdST Updated: 26 Apr 2020 02:15 PM BdST

Italy will start reopening its manufacturing industry on May 4 as part of plans to ease its coronavirus lockdown, and schools will reopen in September, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said in a newspaper interview on Sunday.

"We are working in these hours to allow the reopening of a good part of businesses from manufacturing to construction for May 4," Conte told Italian daily La Repubblica.

He said the measures would be presented by the beginning of next week at the latest.

Italy was the first European country to be hard-hit by the novel coronavirus, and the first to impose a lockdown in March. Its path to reopening its economy is being closely watched around the world as other countries where severe outbreaks arrived in the following week contemplate similar moves.

Conte said companies would have to introduce strict health safety measures before being allowed to open their gates.

But he said some businesses considered "strategic", including activity that was mainly export-oriented, could reopen next week providing they got the go ahead from local prefects.

Conte said schools would reopen in September but added studies showed the risk of contagion was very high. Teaching remotely was working well, he said.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Municipality workers carry a coffin at a cemetery complex provided by the government for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) victims in Jakarta, Indonesia April, 22, 2020. Reuters

Global coronavirus deaths hit 200,000

Visitors wearing face masks, following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, take pictures at the Badaling section of the Great Wall in Beijing, China, April 24, 2020. Picture taken April 24, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

China sought to block an EU report

Karsten Tüchsen Hansen and Inga Rasmussen, keep their love alive despite the closed border between their countries, as they meet at the Mollehusvej Border Crossing, between Denmark and Germany, on Apr 16, 2020. The New York Times

‘Love is the best thing in the world’

An Egyptian couple don protective gear during their wedding last week in Qalyub, north of Cairo. REUTERS

Arab couples scramble to marry during a pandemic

Worshippers pray Taraweeh at Kaaba in the Grand Mosque on the first day of the holy month of Ramadan during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia April 24, 2020. Picture taken through a window. REUTERS/Yasser Bakhsh

Islam's holiest sites emptied by virus crisis

firefighters responding to an early morning fire at the Islamic Centre of Cape Girardeau. The New York Times.

‘Suspicious’ fire damages Missouri Islamic centre

Alone at the White House

Michael Neel, funeral director of All Veterans Funeral and Cremation, wearing full PPE, looks at the US flag on the casket of George Trefren, a 90 year old Korean War veteran who died of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in a nursing home, in Denver, Colorado, US April 23, 2020. Reuters

US COVID-19 death toll tops 50,000

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.