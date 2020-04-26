Health Canada cautions on use of malaria drugs to treat COVID-19
>> Reuters
Published: 26 Apr 2020 01:43 PM BdST Updated: 26 Apr 2020 01:43 PM BdST
Health Canada cautioned on Saturday against the use of malaria drugs hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine to prevent or treat COVID-19.
The Canadian health department said the two drugs may cause serious side effects, including serious heart rhythm problems. It advised use of the two drugs only if prescribed by a doctor.
The US Food and Drug Administration also cautioned against the use of malaria drugs in COVID-19 patients on Friday.
