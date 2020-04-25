Islamic centre damaged in ‘suspicious’ fire on first day of Ramadan

Cape Girardeau, Missouri, police said they were pursuing leads about the fire, at the Islamic Centre of Cape Girardeau.

Shortly before the fire began about 5 am, a man was captured on a security camera engaging in “suspicious activity,” according to Norman Baker, a Cape Girardeau Fire Department battalion chief.

He declined to elaborate, but said the fire had been deemed “suspicious in nature” and was being investigated with help from the FBI; the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; and the Missouri fire marshal.

No one was injured in the fire, which appeared to have started in the entrance to the centre, which occupies the first floor of a 2-1/2-story building, Baker said. Investigators have not yet determined how the fire started, said John Ham, an ATF spokesman.

The Cape Girardeau Police Department said it was asking anyone who might have driven by the centre before 5 am to call detectives and report “anything they may have witnessed.”

“There was a person on the video, but we do not know who that person is,” said Shafiq Malik, who handles administrative issues at the centre. “We are just hoping it’s something else other than hate. But you never know, in this time, what’s going on.”

Sgt Joseph Hann, a Cape Girardeau police spokesman, said a man had made threats against the centre about two years ago, which prompted the department to post an officer outside.

In 2009, another man was convicted of hate crimes and sentenced to three years in prison after he threw rocks at the centre, breaking several windows, according to The Southeastern Missourian.

Despite those episodes, Hann said: “They’re an integral part of the community, and everybody welcomes them into our area.”

Malik agreed that the centre, which was founded in 1999 and usually draws about 100 worshippers to Friday prayers, had been accepted in Cape Girardeau.

“We’ve never had any threats from anyone, and we’ve been around here for a long time,” he said. “So it’s not anything like that here. But you never know.”

Ibrahim Hooper, a spokesman for the Council on American-Islamic Relations, said it was important for authorities to investigate the possibility that the fire was started on purpose, given that the blaze was deemed suspicious and damaged a house of worship on a religiously significant day. Ramadan, a period of fasting for Muslims around the world, is the most holy month on the Islamic calendar.

Gov Mike Parson of Missouri called the fire “a cowardly act.”

“In Missouri, we won’t tolerate an attack on any house of worship,” he wrote on Twitter.

The centre had been closed for services for more than a month because of the coronavirus pandemic, Malik said, so no one was inside when the fire broke out. Four families who live above the centre made it out safely, officials said.

Rebecca Wu, an FBI spokeswoman, confirmed that the bureau was helping local authorities. “If, in the course of the local investigation, information comes to light of a potential federal violation, the FBI is prepared to investigate,” she said.

The centre’s imam, Tahsin Khalid, was surveying the damage Friday, according to his wife, Naghma Khalid. She said her husband had been flooded with calls from officials and religious leaders in the area.

“People have been very nice and very supportive,” Khalid said. “We are being showered with offers of space for praying and food, even at this time of COVID-19.”

The fire came one year after the Diyanet Mosque in New Haven, Connecticut, was burned in an act of arson during Ramadan. Nobody was hurt in that blaze, authorities said.

In March 2019, 51 people were killed in attacks at two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand, after the suspect published a hate-filled manifesto, authorities said.

A week later, someone set a fire outside an Islamic Centre mosque in Escondido, California, officials said. Anti-Muslim graffiti referring to the New Zealand attacks was found at the scene.

