China eases restrictions on exports of some coronavirus equipment
>> Reuters
Published: 25 Apr 2020 09:49 PM BdST Updated: 25 Apr 2020 09:49 PM BdST
China is dropping a requirement that a number of key virus treatment products get regulatory approval before export, as long as they are approved in the importing countries, the commerce ministry said on Saturday.
China had been stipulating such approval since the end of March after several European countries complained that Chinese-made test kits were inaccurate, in effect hampering many firms' efforts to supply global efforts against the coronavirus pandemic.
The new ruling applies to products such as coronavirus tests, medical masks, protective suits, infrared thermometers and ventilators.
"Tonight's new rule is a revision to (the older rule)," said Zhang Shuwen, the CEO of Liming Bio-products, a biotech firm offering coronavirus tests targeting the overseas market. "It's wrong to have a one-size-fits-all policy..."
"Each country may have different criteria for medicines and medical devices. The priority is to meet the requirement in the countries where the product will be sold, instead of where the product is made," Zhang said.
The previous ban vexed medical device firms in the cities of Hangzhou and Shenzhen, who tried to seek help from local governments, Zhang added.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Britain nears grim milestone of 20,000 coronavirus hospital deaths
- Islamic centre damaged in ‘suspicious’ fire on first day of Ramadan
- A closed border can’t stop this elderly couple: ‘Love is the best thing in the world’
- China pressured EU to drop COVID disinformation criticism: sources
- India, Pakistan ease restrictions for some small businesses amid lockdown
- Islam's holiest sites emptied by coronavirus crisis as Ramadan begins
- #REMEMBER1136: Shut up for Rana Plaza
- As US coronavirus death toll tops 50,000, handful of states edge toward reopening
- Toughest over': Spain's daily coronavirus deaths lowest in a month
- Vanquish the virus? Australia and New Zealand aim to show the way
Most Read
- China sent team including medical experts to advise on North Korea’s Kim
- Sehri and Iftar timings for Ramadan 2020
- Bangladesh virus cases approach 5,000; death count surges to 140
- Child dies from coronavirus in Dhaka hospital
- Sehri and Iftar timings for Ramadan 2019
- Bezos takes back the wheel at Amazon
- World leaders launch WHO COVID-19 plan, but US not involved
- Islam's holiest sites emptied by coronavirus crisis as Ramadan begins
- Power of sun is seen as slowing the coronavirus
- Bangladesh fails to begin trial seven years after deadly Rana Plaza disaster