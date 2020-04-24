Home > World

UK PM Johnson in 'incredible' shape after COVID-19, Trump says

  >>  Reuters

Published: 24 Apr 2020 01:19 PM BdST Updated: 24 Apr 2020 01:19 PM BdST

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is in 'incredible' shape after falling gravely ill with COVID-19, US President Donald Trump said, as speculation mounted that the British leader is preparing to return to work to decide how to lift the lockdown.

Johnson, 55, spent three nights in intensive care at a London hospital earlier this month with COVID-19 complications for which he was treated with oxygen. He later said he owed his life to the hospital staff.

"He sounded incredible," Trump said of how Johnson sounded on a call earlier this week. "He was ready to go."

"It's like the old Boris," Trump said. "He's doing great."

The Daily Telegraph newspaper reported that Johnson is planning to return to work as early as Monday, and his health minister, Matt Hancock, said the prime minister was getting better and in good spirits.

"That decision is for the prime minister in consultation with his doctors," Hancock said. "I spoke to him yesterday, he's on very good form and is clearly recovering."

When he returns to work, Johnson will have to decide when and how to lift the coronavirus lockdown that has hammered the British economy and sent government borrowing to the highest levels in peacetime history.

The government's as yet unpublished strategy for unwinding from the lockdown is under scrutiny as investors try to work out which major economy will be worst hit by the most severe public health crisis since the 1918 influenza outbreak.

Hancock said on Friday that it was too early to lift the lockdown.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks at a press briefing at the State Department in Washington, US, April 22, 2020. Nicholas Kamm/Pool via REUTERS

Pompeo renews criticism of China over virus

A coronavirus testing centre in New York, April 23, 2020. One of every five New York City residents tested positive for antibodies to the coronavirus, according to preliminary test results described by Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Thursday, suggesting the virus had spread far more widely than known. (Hilary Swift/The New York Times)

1 in 5 New Yorkers may have had COVID-19

President Donald Trump speaks during a coronavirus briefing at the White House in Washington, April 17, 2020. The coronavirus pandemic is shaking fundamental assumptions about American exceptionalism — the special role the US played for decades after World War II as the reach of its values and power made it a global leader and example to the world, but today it is leading in a different way: Some 800,000 Americans have been diagnosed with Covid-19 and at least 42,094 have died, more than anywhere else in the world. (Anna Moneymaker/The New York Times)

‘Sadness’, disbelief from a world missing US leadership

British PM was like 'any other patient': nurses

Merkel urges Germans to show resilience for corona battle

Director-General of the WHO Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, attends a news conference on the novel coronavirus in Geneva, Switzerland February 11, 2020. REUTERS

WHO chief urges US to reconsider funding

US President Donald Trump addresses the daily coronavirus task force briefing at the White House in Washington, US, April 21, 2020. REUTERS

Trump signs immigration ban

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks at a press briefing at the State Department in Washington, US, April 22, 2020. Nicholas Kamm/Pool via REUTERS

US calls on China to shut down wet markets

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.