#REMEMBER1136 is not dissimilar in scope and ambition to the hashtag-led initiatives #metoo (which originated in the USA) and #clapforourcarers (which originated in the UK).

The UK's Safia Minney MBE, pioneer of sustainable fashion, Founder of People Tree, is backing the campaign, commenting on its timeliness at a time of the global pandemic of Coronavirus COVID-19: “What’s happening NOW with COVID and the humanitarian crisis unfolding is due to our shockingly unjust economic and finance systems. That’s what allowed the Rana Plaza Building collapse. Everything must change post COVID. We need to rewrite our trading system with Fair Trade principals at its heart -- people, nature & climate alongside profit.”

Veteran British Labour politician Murad Qureshi, London Assembly Member whose parents hailed from Bangladesh is another backer: “I remember well the Rana Plaza collapse dominated the world headlines for several days and put the spot light on health & safety in Bangladesh factories. I am glad a lot of progress has been made on this front now in Bangladesh between the garment industry and their clients but we should never forget such an event. I am just sad to hear that a lot of the workers of the garment industry in Bangladesh at this anniversary find their jobs and livelihoods under threat as the world economy comes to a stop almost as a result of the response to #coronavirus.”

#REMEMBER1136: SHUT UP FOR RANA PLAZA was unveiled at a low-profile Zoom panel session earlier in the day convened by Yasmin Choudhury of LoveDesh. Alongside her were: Ohidul, survivor, Nazma Akter - Awaj Foundation; Salahuddin Ahmed, Documentary Photographer; Masud Rumee, Business Editor, Kaler Kantho, Monir Ahammed, Owner, NCS Apparels; Jaya Chakrabarti, tiscreport.org; Andrew Wallis, CEO & Founder of Unseen; Dominic McVey Entrepreneur & Founder of HELA.

The catalyst for #REMEMBER1136 has been Yasmin Choudhury, the British-born, London-based social entrepreneur and creative director and founder of ethical luxury brand LoveDesh and her teenage daughter Amber Choudhury-Kaye; a mother and daughter design duo of Bangladeshi heritage. Choudhry has a long association with Bangladesh-related development initiatives most recently through Fashion in Time of Pandemic (FITOP) and a grassroots charity Amcariza Foundation.

Choudhury said: "If there can be a #MeToo and #ClapForOurCarers, we can also have a #Remember1136 hashtag to remember the downtrodden and exploited. This is many years in the making and was given blessings by the survivors and relatives of those who died in Rana Plaza.”

In Bangladesh, bdnews24.com has agreed to provide initial media support and is expecting to be joined by peers at home and abroad as the cause cuts across interest groups. Editor-in-Chief Toufique Imrose Khalidi has given his personal backing and is joined by the news group's Editor Emeritus Professor aladin aladin, supported by Maral Pourkazemi - principal of maddthing/associate of Prof. aladin's multidisciplinary Cultural Construction/The Tidal Place practice.

Khalidi said: "It is bdnews24.com's and my responsibility to support this movement if it helps the cause in any way; we have for long and since early on been highlighting the unsustainable and inequitable practices in this industry."