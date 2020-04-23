Pompeo: US calls on China to permanently close wildlife wet markets
>> Reuters
Published: 23 Apr 2020 11:17 AM BdST Updated: 23 Apr 2020 11:19 AM BdST
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that the United States has called on China to permanently close its wildlife wet markets, citing links between those markets and zoonotic diseases.
The new coronavirus is believed to have emerged in a market in the central Chinese city of Wuhan late last year. It has spread around the world killing over 180,000 people and infecting over 2.6 million, Reuters calculations show.
"Given the strong link between illegal wildlife sold in wet markets and zoonotic diseases, the United States has called on the People's Republic of China to permanently close its wildlife wet markets and all markets that sell illegal wildlife," Pompeo said in a statement late on Wednesday.
