UN condemns killing of WHO staffer in Myanmar carrying COVID-19 swabs

A government official was also injured in the incident, according to the statement issued by the UN.

Guterres has expressed his condolences to the family of the deceased and wished a swift recovery to the injured, calling for a full and transparent investigation into the incident and for the perpetrators to be brought to justice, the statement said.

The driver, Pyae Sone Win Maung, died in the state’s Minbya township on Monday, the UN office in Myanmar said in a Facebook post.

It did not say who carried out the attack in a region where fighting between the army and Arakan Army insurgents has intensified despite global calls for a ceasefire over the pandemic that killed five and caused 119 infections in Myanmar.

Both Myanmar’s army and the Arakan Army denied responsibility for the attack and accused each other.