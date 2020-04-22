UN condemns killing of WHO staffer in Myanmar carrying COVID-19 swabs
News Desk bdnews24.com
Published: 22 Apr 2020 04:45 PM BdST Updated: 22 Apr 2020 04:45 PM BdST
UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has condemned the death of a World Health Organisation worker in Myanmar's Rakhine state who was killed while transporting swabs from patients to be tested for coronavirus.
A government official was also injured in the incident, according to the statement issued by the UN.
Guterres has expressed his condolences to the family of the deceased and wished a swift recovery to the injured, calling for a full and transparent investigation into the incident and for the perpetrators to be brought to justice, the statement said.
The driver, Pyae Sone Win Maung, died in the state’s Minbya township on Monday, the UN office in Myanmar said in a Facebook post.
It did not say who carried out the attack in a region where fighting between the army and Arakan Army insurgents has intensified despite global calls for a ceasefire over the pandemic that killed five and caused 119 infections in Myanmar.
Both Myanmar’s army and the Arakan Army denied responsibility for the attack and accused each other.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Death of 12-year-old Indian farm worker spurs child labour probe
- North Korean media silent on Kim's whereabouts as speculation on health rages
- How Trump allies have organised and promoted anti-lockdown protests
- US warships enter South China Sea hot spot, escalating tension with China
- Driver killed in WHO vehicle carrying virus swabs in Myanmar's Rakhine
- Mexico enters most serious ‘Phase 3’ spread of coronavirus epidemic
- US readying 'substantial' aid to help Yemen fight coronavirus
- WHO warns lifting of coronavirus lockdowns must be gradual
- Coronavirus very likely of animal origin, no sign of lab manipulation: WHO
- Global hunger could double due to COVID-19 blow: UN
Most Read
- Bangladesh virus shutdown may linger as death toll mounts
- Bangladesh plans to extend shutdown to May 5 as virus crisis rages on
- Supplier JMI tries to clear its name in N95 coronavirus mask scam
- Bangladesh loses Tk 33b a day during lockdown: study
- Recovered, almost: China's early patients unable to shed coronavirus
- UK to start human trials of COVID-19 vaccine from Oxford University on Thursday
- Bangladesh records 10 more virus deaths as cases spiral
- Britain flies back 269 nationals from Bangladesh amid pandemic lockdowns
- Five people jailed in Bangladesh for stashing away COVID-19 testing kits
- US warships enter South China Sea hot spot, escalating tension with China