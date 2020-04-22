Israeli forces kill Palestinian attacker near Jerusalem: police
Published: 22 Apr 2020 04:23 PM BdST Updated: 22 Apr 2020 04:23 PM BdST
Israeli security forces shot and killed a Palestinian man who stabbed a police officer at a checkpoint near Jerusalem on Wednesday, an Israeli police spokesman said.
“The terrorist drove his vehicle into the border policeman ... then stabbed (him) with scissors,” said spokesman Micky Rosenfeld. “Officers in the area responded to the attack and the terrorist was shot and killed.”
Rosenfeld said the policeman was moderately wounded in the incident near the Jewish settlement of Maale Adumim in the occupied West Bank and that an explosive device was also found at the scene.
