Home > World

Saudi Arabia suspends praying in the Two Holy Mosques in Ramadan

  >>  Reuters

Published: 21 Apr 2020 03:21 AM BdST Updated: 21 Apr 2020 03:21 AM BdST

Saudi Arabia extended on Monday the suspension of praying in the Grand Mosque and Prophet's Mosque during the holy month of Ramadan to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

The presidency of the Two Holy Mosques announced the decision on Twitter citing its President General Sheikh Dr Abdulrahman bin Abdulaziz Al-Sudais.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Warehouse workers prepare boxes to be shipped to Westchester Medical Center at the Afya Warehouse, a non-profit medical supply recovery organisation, during the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Yonkers, New York, US March 25, 2020. Reuters

US county sues WHO over pandemic response

Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) block the entrance to Portapique Beach Road after they finished their search for Gabriel Wortman, who they describe as a shooter of multiple victims, in Portapique, Nova Scotia, Canada April 19, 2020. Reuters

Multiple victims in Canada shooting

Merkel scorns 'discussion orgies' as German shops reopen

HK reports zero new coronavirus cases for first time

FILE PHOTO: Muslim pilgrims circle the Kaaba and pray at the Grand mosque at the end of their Haj pilgrimage in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia August 13, 2019. Picture taken August 13, 2019. REUTERS Umit Bektas/File Photo

Saudi recommends home prayers in Ramadan

Israelis hold up their mobile phones as they demonstrate against Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, under strict restrictions made to slow down the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) spread, on Rabin Square in Tel Aviv, Israel April 19, 2020. REUTERS

Anti-Netanyahu rally draws thousands amid virus curbs

A family on the beach in Ocean Beach, NY, April 11, 2020. With few medical resources to fight the coronavirus, residents of the island havens east of New York City have fiercely protected their secluded hometowns. (Johnny Milano/The New York Times)

Coronavirus: visitors urged not to travel to NY islands

A view of beds at a shopping mall, one of Iran's largest, which has been turned into a centre to receive patients suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Tehran, Iran, April 4, 2020. WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Ali Khara via REUTERS

Trump willing to give virus aid to Iran if asked

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.