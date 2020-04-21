Saudi Arabia suspends praying in the Two Holy Mosques in Ramadan
>> Reuters
Published: 21 Apr 2020 03:21 AM BdST Updated: 21 Apr 2020 03:21 AM BdST
Saudi Arabia extended on Monday the suspension of praying in the Grand Mosque and Prophet's Mosque during the holy month of Ramadan to stem the spread of the coronavirus.
The presidency of the Two Holy Mosques announced the decision on Twitter citing its President General Sheikh Dr Abdulrahman bin Abdulaziz Al-Sudais.
