Home > World

Global hunger could double due to COVID-19 blow: UN

  >>  Reuters

Published: 21 Apr 2020 03:43 PM BdST Updated: 21 Apr 2020 03:43 PM BdST

The number of people facing acute food insecurity could nearly double this year to 265 million due to the economic fallout of COVID-19, the United Nations' World Food Programme (WFP) said on Tuesday.

The impact of lost tourism revenues, falling remittances and travel and other restrictions linked to the coronavirus pandemic are expected to leave some 130 million people acutely hungry this year, adding to around 135 million already in that category.

"COVID-19 is potentially catastrophic for millions who are already hanging by a thread," said Arif Husain, chief economist and director of research, assessment and monitoring at the World Food Programme (WFP).

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Gyanvati, a migrant worker, cooks food for her family after she returned home from New Delhi during nationwide lockdown in India to slow the spread of the coronavirus, in Jugyai village in the central state of Madhya Pradesh, India, Apr 8, 2020. REUTERS

Global hunger could double due to COVID-19 blow: UN

General view of Kaaba at the Grand Mosque which is almost empty of worshippers, after Saudi authority suspended Umrah (Islamic pilgrimage to Makkah) amid the fear of coronavirus outbreak, at Muslim holy city of Makkah, Saudi Arabia March 6, 2020. REUTERS

No prayer in the Two Holy Mosques during Ramadan

Warehouse workers prepare boxes to be shipped to Westchester Medical Center at the Afya Warehouse, a non-profit medical supply recovery organisation, during the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Yonkers, New York, US March 25, 2020. Reuters

US county sues WHO over pandemic response

Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) block the entrance to Portapique Beach Road after they finished their search for Gabriel Wortman, who they describe as a shooter of multiple victims, in Portapique, Nova Scotia, Canada April 19, 2020. Reuters

Multiple victims in Canada shooting

Merkel scorns 'discussion orgies' as German shops reopen

HK reports zero new coronavirus cases for first time

FILE PHOTO: Muslim pilgrims circle the Kaaba and pray at the Grand mosque at the end of their Haj pilgrimage in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia August 13, 2019. Picture taken August 13, 2019. REUTERS Umit Bektas/File Photo

Saudi recommends home prayers in Ramadan

Israelis hold up their mobile phones as they demonstrate against Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, under strict restrictions made to slow down the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) spread, on Rabin Square in Tel Aviv, Israel April 19, 2020. REUTERS

Anti-Netanyahu rally draws thousands amid virus curbs

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.