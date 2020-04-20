Multiple victims in Nova Scotia shooting, Canada police Say

Authorities responded to reports of a shooting at about 10:30 p.m. Saturday in the small rural community of Portapique, which is about 35 miles from Truro, Nova Scotia.

A police spokeswoman, Cpl. Lisa Croteau, said Sunday that there were multiple victims, but she did not specify how many and whether they were injured or killed.

Authorities identified the gunman as Gabriel Wortman, 51, who was taken into custody just before 11 a.m. on Sunday. It was not immediately clear what the motive for the shooting was.

During the manhunt, authorities warned residents about Wortman.

Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) block the entrance to Portapique Beach Road after they finished their search for Gabriel Wortman, who they describe as a shooter of multiple victims, in Portapique, Nova Scotia, Canada April 19, 2020. Reuters

“He is considered armed and dangerous,” Croteau said. “We are asking the public, if you see him, not to approach.”

During a media briefing on Sunday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of Canada briefly touched on the tragedy and thanked the police for their work.

“My heart goes out to everyone affected in what is a terrible situation,” he said.

Tom Taggart, a council member in Colchester, which includes Portapique, lives 2 miles from the rural community.

“It’s really cottage country,” he said Sunday, adding that the community is home to about 50 to 60 residents and as many as 200 during the summer.

Like other residents, he said he had heard the updates from police Sunday morning to stay indoors because a gunman was on the loose.

“It just escalated from there,” he said. “People live here because it is safe and secure, we think. This stuff is not supposed to happen here.”

He added: “These are real people that just went to bed last night thinking that everything is another day, and now things are just, I can’t imagine. It’s tragic.”

A Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) officer returns a dog to an individual since the road is shut down after a manhunt for Gabriel Wortman, who they describe as a shooter of multiple victims, in Portapique, Nova Scotia, Canada April 19, 2020. Reuters

Wortman led authorities on an extended search.

At first, they thought he might have been driving what appeared to be an RCMP vehicle and wearing an RCMP uniform, authorities said on Twitter.

Authorities said that one difference between his car and official police vehicles was the car’s number, which was 28B11, on the rear passenger window.

“If you see 28B11 call 911 immediately,” police said on Twitter. Authorities emphasized that Wortman was not an employee of the RCMP.

Authorities then said that he switched vehicles and was seen driving a silver Chevrolet Tracker in the Milford area.

