HK reports zero new coronavirus cases for first time since early March
>> Reuters
Published: 20 Apr 2020 06:53 PM BdST Updated: 20 Apr 2020 06:53 PM BdST
Hong Kong recorded zero new coronavirus cases on Monday for the first time since early March, health authorities said, though they urged residents to maintain strict hygiene and social distancing practices and avoid unnecessary travel.
The Chinese-ruled city, which has avoided the exponential increases seen in other parts of the world, has confirmed 1,025 total cases and four deaths since the outbreak began in January. The previous day with no recorded cases was March 5.
While schools remain closed, many people are working from home and shopping malls and restaurants are less busy, Hong Kong has stopped short of a full lockdown like those imposed in other cities such as London and New York.
Almost all Hong Kongers wear masks, office buildings, commercial centres and public institutions run temperature checks, and free sanitizer dispensers are widely available.
Hong Kong banned public gatherings of more than four people for 14 days from March 29 and later extended that restriction until April 23.
Game centres, gyms, cinemas and other places of amusement and public entertainment are also closed and foreign arrivals at the airport are suspended indefinitely.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Merkel scorns 'discussion orgies' as German shops reopen
- UAE tells Muslims to pray at home during Ramadan
- Saudi top religious authority recommends home prayers in Ramadan amid coronavirus
- Trump would be willing to give coronavirus aid to Iran if asked
- ‘Turn Around, Go Back’: Summer Islands Don’t Want Coronavirus, or You
- Anti-Netanyahu rally draws thousands under coronavirus curbs
- Multiple victims in Nova Scotia shooting, Canada police Say
- Conservatives fuel protests against US coronavirus lockdowns
- CDC labs were contaminated, delaying US coronavirus testing, officials say
- 'I thought I would never wake up,' Belgian doctor says after surviving COVID-19
Most Read
- Moslem Uddin, another Bangabandhu killer, is arrested: Indian media
- Gunman kills at least 16 in Nova Scotia in Canada's worst mass shooting
- 23 doctors of Mitford Hospital in Dhaka are infected with COVID-19
- Bangladesh's virus death toll tops 100 as infections hit new daily high
- bdnews24.com Editor Toufique Imrose Khalidi sued in digital security case
- Three infected with coronavirus in Dhaka’s Japan Garden City
- Anti-Netanyahu rally draws thousands under coronavirus curbs
- ‘My own breath feels toxic’: Service providers in gripping fear in Benapole
- As US coronavirus deaths top 40,000, governors tell Trump it's too soon to reopen America
- Bangladesh’s virus death count surges to 91 as contagion spreads