Home > World

Recovery from coronavirus must be just and equitable, pope says

  >>  Reuters

Published: 19 Apr 2020 06:37 PM BdST Updated: 19 Apr 2020 06:37 PM BdST

Pope Francis called on Sunday for an all-embracing vision of the world after the Covid-19 crisis, saying moving on without global solidarity or excluding sectors of society from the recovery would result in "an even worse virus".

The pope left the Vatican for the first time in more than a month to say Mass in an almost empty church a few blocks away to mark Divine Mercy Sunday.

In his homily at the Mass, as well as in his traditional Sunday message afterwards, Francis said the recovery could not leave anyone behind and that now was the time to heal injustice around the world because it undermined the health of the entire human family.

"Now, while we are looking forward to a slow and arduous recovery from the pandemic, there is a danger that we will forget those who are left behind," Francis said in his homily in the church of Santo Spirito in Sassia, chosen because it is also known as the Sanctuary of Divine Mercy.

"The risk is that we may then be struck by an even worse virus, that of selfish indifference. A virus spread by the thought that life is better if it is better for me, and that everything will be fine if it is fine for me," he said.

Francis, who last ventured into a deserted Rome on March 15 to pray at two shrines for the end of the pandemic, said the recovery should not sacrifice "those left behind on the altar of progress", particularly the poor.

More than 23,000 people have died from the novel coronavirus in Italy and the Vatican has mirrored the nearly six-week-old lockdown in the country, forcing the pope to hold all his Masses and general audiences without the public.

In his homily, Francis said the pandemic "reminds us that there are no differences or borders between those who suffer".

In his noon message immediately after the Mass, he called for "just sharing among nations and their institutions in order to confront the current crisis in a manner marked by solidarity".

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Hundreds of parishioners attend vigil in Georgia

A street cleaner walks by Beijing's Central Business District during morning rush hour as the spread of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues in China, April 17, 2020, REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Australia demands coronavirus enquiry

A runner manoeuvres around demonstrators and fake body bags placed outside Trump National Golf Club Los Angeles in protest against U.S. President Donald Trump's response to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Rancho Palos Verdes, California, US, April 18, 2020. REUTERS

Trump putting lives at risk with his tweets

US stay-at-home frustration spreads

FILE PHOTO: Muslims run to join others for Friday prayer, despite lockdown after Pakistan shut all markets, public places and discouraged large gatherings amid an outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Karachi, Pakistan March 27, 2020. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro/File Photo

Pakistan lifts limit on mosque congregations

US President Donald Trump arrives during the daily coronavirus task force briefing at the White House in Washington, US, April 18, 2020. REUTERS

Trump warns China could face consequences

Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe puts on a protective mask after a news conference at the prime minister's official residence in Tokyo, Japan Apr 17, 2020. REUTERS

Japan virus cases hit 10,000

FILE PHOTO: Researches at the University of Minnesota Genomics Center set up an automated liquid handler as researchers begin a trial to see whether malaria treatment hydroxychloroquine can prevent or reduce the severity of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis, Minnesota, US March 19, 2020. Reuters

US doctor charged with ‘COVID-19 cure’ fraud

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.