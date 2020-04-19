Home > World

CDC labs were contaminated, delaying US coronavirus testing, officials say

Sheila Kaplan, The New York Times

Published: 19 Apr 2020 07:49 PM BdST Updated: 19 Apr 2020 07:49 PM BdST

Sloppy laboratory practices at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention caused contamination that rendered the nation’s first coronavirus tests ineffective, federal officials confirmed Saturday.

Two of the three CDC laboratories in Atlanta that created the coronavirus test kits violated their own manufacturing standards, resulting in the agency sending tests that did not work to nearly all of the 100 state and local public health labs, according to the Food and Drug Administration.

Early on, the FDA, which oversees laboratory tests, sent Dr. Timothy Stenzel, chief of in vitro diagnostics and radiological health, to the CDC labs to assess the problem, several officials said. He found an astonishing lack of expertise in commercial manufacturing and learned that nobody was in charge of the entire process, they said.

Problems ranged from researchers entering and exiting the coronavirus laboratories without changing their coats, to test ingredients being assembled in the same room where researchers were working on positive coronavirus samples, officials said. Those practices made the tests sent to public health labs unusable because they were contaminated with the coronavirus, and produced some inconclusive results.

Forced to suspend the launch of a nationwide detection program for the coronavirus for a month, the CDC lost credibility as the nation’s leading public health agency and the country lost ground in ways that continue to haunt grieving families, the sick and the worried well from one state to the next.

To this day, the CDC’s singular failure symbolises how unprepared the federal government was in the early days to combat a fast-spreading outbreak of a new virus and it also highlights the glaring inability at the onset to establish a systematic testing policy that would have revealed the still unknown rates of infection in many regions of the country. The blunders are posing new problems as some states with few cases agitate to reopen and others remain in virtual lockdown with cases and deaths still climbing.

While President Donald Trump and other members of his administration assert almost daily that the US testing capacity is greater than anywhere else in the world, many public health officials and epidemiologists have lamented the lack of consistent, reliable testing across the country that would reflect the true prevalence of the infection and perhaps enable a return to some semblance of normal life.

 

©2020 The New York Times Company

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Hundreds of parishioners attend vigil in Georgia

A street cleaner walks by Beijing's Central Business District during morning rush hour as the spread of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues in China, April 17, 2020, REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Australia demands coronavirus enquiry

A runner manoeuvres around demonstrators and fake body bags placed outside Trump National Golf Club Los Angeles in protest against U.S. President Donald Trump's response to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Rancho Palos Verdes, California, US, April 18, 2020. REUTERS

Trump putting lives at risk with his tweets

US stay-at-home frustration spreads

FILE PHOTO: Muslims run to join others for Friday prayer, despite lockdown after Pakistan shut all markets, public places and discouraged large gatherings amid an outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Karachi, Pakistan March 27, 2020. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro/File Photo

Pakistan lifts limit on mosque congregations

US President Donald Trump arrives during the daily coronavirus task force briefing at the White House in Washington, US, April 18, 2020. REUTERS

Trump warns China could face consequences

Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe puts on a protective mask after a news conference at the prime minister's official residence in Tokyo, Japan Apr 17, 2020. REUTERS

Japan virus cases hit 10,000

FILE PHOTO: Researches at the University of Minnesota Genomics Center set up an automated liquid handler as researchers begin a trial to see whether malaria treatment hydroxychloroquine can prevent or reduce the severity of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis, Minnesota, US March 19, 2020. Reuters

US doctor charged with ‘COVID-19 cure’ fraud

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.