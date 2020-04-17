Home > World

Singapore mulls placing workers who recover from COVID-19 on cruise ships

  >>  Reuters

Published: 17 Apr 2020 11:09 PM BdST Updated: 17 Apr 2020 11:09 PM BdST

Singapore is assessing whether migrant workers who have recovered from coronavirus might be safer on cruise ships than back in dormitories that have become infection hotbeds, despite problems controlling onboard outbreaks encountered elsewhere.

The city-state has seen virus cases surge in sprawling housing complexes for foreign laborers, recording its biggest ever jump in cases on Thursday, and is looking for new accommodation solutions for hundreds of workers.

Around 60% of the 4,427 people infected on the island stay in dormitories, where mainly South Asian laborers live 12 to 20 in a room, and share toilets in conditions some workers have said are unsanitary.

“Cruise ships are being considered as they have readily available rooms and en-suite toilets to minimize person-to-person contact,” the city-state’s tourism board said in an e-mailed statement on Friday.

It said the measure could be rolled out for workers who have recovered from the coronavirus and tested negative, helping free up space in dormitories. Authorities are also moving some healthy workers from dorms into public housing, military camps and industrial ships used to accommodate offshore staff.

People rarely catch infectious diseases twice as they develop some immunity, medical experts say, though there have been isolated reports of such cases since the pandemic began in China in December.

Two ships owned by Genting Cruise Lines (0678.HK), that could each accommodate up to 2,000 people, were being checked to see if they had suitable ventilation systems, security protocols and infection control measures, the tourism board said.

Cruise ships have also been at the center of mass outbreaks during the coronavirus pandemic which has claimed over 130,000 lives and infected over two million people globally.

One of the most notable incidents involved the Diamond Princess which was quarantined for nearly a month in Japan, with eventually more than 700 people becoming infected.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

A man selling coconuts rides his trishaw on a graffiti on a road depicting the coronavirus as an attempt to raise awareness about the importance of staying at home during a 21-day nationwide lockdown to slow the spreading of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Chennai, India, April 13, 2020. Reuters

S Asia coronavirus cases hit 22,000

A pedestrian walks in an empty commercial and office building compound in Beijing on March 19, 2020. The New York Times

China’s economy shrinks for first time in decades

US President Donald Trump answers questions about his administration's plans for

Trump unveils process to end virus shutdown

UK care homes COVID-19 deaths are higher than 2%

British veteran raises $22 million by walking for health service

Myanmar to free almost 25,000 prisoners

Bolsonaro fires Brazil's health minister

A man's hand is seen after washing off the home quarantine stamp during a nationwide lockdown to slow the spreading of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on a street in Dharavi, one of Asia's largest slums, Mumbai, India, Apr 11, 2020. REUTERS

Virus stokes India's Hindu-Muslim divide

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.