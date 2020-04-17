Iran says 'illegal' US presence in Gulf causes insecurity: IRNA
Published: 17 Apr 2020 04:49 PM BdST Updated: 17 Apr 2020 04:49 PM BdST
Iran’s defense minister on Friday dismissed US reports of harassment by Iranian vessels as “baseless” and said the “illegal and aggressive” American presence in the Gulf was causing insecurity in the region.
“What leads to insecurity in the Persian Gulf region is actually the illegal and aggressive presence of the Americans who have come from the other end of the world to our borders and make such baseless claims,” Defense Minister Brigadier General Amir Hatami told reporters in Tehran, according to IRNA.
The US military said Wednesday that 11 vessels from Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy (IRGCN) came dangerously close to US Navy and Coast Guard ships in the Gulf, calling the moves “dangerous and provocative”.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- China’s economy shrinks, just when the world needs its punch
- China's Wuhan city revises up coronavirus death toll by 1,290
- With drones and tests, India battles to keep virus out of Mumbai's slums
- Myanmar to free almost 25,000 prisoners in New Year amnesty: president
- Facebook to notify users who have engaged with harmful COVID-19 posts
- El Chapo's daughter, Mexican cartels hand out coronavirus aid
- Trump unveils three-stage process for states to end coronavirus shutdown
- Millions unemployed, homebuilding collapses as coronavirus ravages US economy
- Why are some S Koreans who recovered from the coronavirus testing positive again?
- Hit by sharp ad decline, India's newspapers cut jobs and salaries
Most Read
- Entire Bangladesh is at risk of coronavirus: Health Directorate
- Myanmar earthquake jolts Bangladesh
- IEDCR chief Sabrina Flora in quarantine as four staffers contract coronavirus
- Bangladesh confirms 15 more virus deaths, 266 new cases
- Minister Mozammel’s bodyguard shoots friend dead in Gazipur: police
- Army officer dies, 21 others injured as convoy truck crashes in Dhaka
- Trump unveils three-stage process for states to end coronavirus shutdown
- Millions unemployed, homebuilding collapses as coronavirus ravages US economy
- In Modi's India, virus fallout inflames divisions between Muslims and Hindus
- India says Zoom ‘not a safe platform’ for video conferencing