Deaths from COVID-19 in UK care homes is higher than 2%: health minister
>> Reuters
Published: 17 Apr 2020 04:36 PM BdST Updated: 17 Apr 2020 04:36 PM BdST
British health minister Matt Hancock said on Friday the rate of deaths due to COVID-19 in care homes was higher than 2%, adding he was concerned about how the novel coronavirus was spreading in places housing vulnerable people.
Asked whether it was likely that less than 2% of COVID deaths were in care homes, Hancock told a parliamentary committee: “No,” adding that the less than 2% figure was out of date. “I can say with a high degree of confidence that the number and the proportion are higher than what you say.”
WARNING:
