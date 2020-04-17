China's Wuhan city revises up coronavirus death toll by 1,290
Published: 17 Apr 2020 12:12 PM BdST Updated: 17 Apr 2020 12:12 PM BdST
China's Wuhan city, the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak, said on Friday it had revised up its total coronavirus death toll by 1,290, according to state-run CCTV.
Wuhan also revised up confirmed cases by 325.
