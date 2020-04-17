Home > World

China's Wuhan city revises up coronavirus death toll by 1,290

  >>  Reuters

Published: 17 Apr 2020 12:12 PM BdST Updated: 17 Apr 2020 12:12 PM BdST

China's Wuhan city, the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak, said on Friday it had revised up its total coronavirus death toll by 1,290, according to state-run CCTV.

Wuhan also revised up confirmed cases by 325.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

US President Donald Trump answers questions about his administration's plans for

Trump unveils process to end virus shutdown

An employee of the clothing brand

El Chapo's daughter hands out coronavirus aid

Wearing a face mask and using a stick to keep his distance to help prevent coronavirus spread, a jobless man named Paul panhandles at an intersection in Falls Church, Virginia, US, April 3, 2020. Reuters

Millions unemployed in virus-ravaged US

FILE PHOTO: Staff members of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) watch large screens to monitor the movement of people on the roads, inside a

India fights to keep virus out of Mumbai's slums

A Facebook logo is displayed on a smartphone in this illustration taken January 6, 2020. REUTERS

Facebook to notify users engaged with harmful COVID-19 posts

India's newspapers cut jobs and salaries

Myanmar New Year: People dance to music as they get sprayed with water during Myanmar's New Year Water Festival in Yangon, Myanmar April 13, 2019. REUTERS

Myanmar to free almost 25,000 prisoners

‘Coronavirus could cause upheaval across Middle East’

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.