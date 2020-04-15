Home > World

Lockdowns should be lifted in two-week stages to stem COVID-19 spread: WHO

  >>  Reuters

Published: 15 Apr 2020 05:04 PM BdST Updated: 15 Apr 2020 05:04 PM BdST

Countries that ease restrictions imposed to fight the spread of the coronavirus should wait at least two weeks to evaluate the impact of such changes before easing again, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Wednesday.

In its latest Strategy Update, the UN agency said that the world stands at a “pivotal juncture” in the pandemic and that “speed, scale, and equity must be our guiding principles” when deciding what measures are necessary.

Every country should implement comprehensive public health measures to maintain a sustainable steady state of low-level or no transmission and prepare its surge capacity to react rapidly to control any spread, the WHO said.

Some of the countries hardest-hit by the virus are now considering lifting lockdowns and beginning the transition toward a resumption of normal life. The WHO update said any such steps should be taken gradually, with time to evaluate their impact before new steps are taken.

A logo is pictured on the World Health Organisation (WHO) headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland, Nov 22, 2017. REUTERS

A logo is pictured on the World Health Organisation (WHO) headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland, Nov 22, 2017. REUTERS

“To reduce the risk of new outbreaks, measures should be lifted in a phased, step-wise manner based on an assessment of the epidemiological risks and socioeconomic benefits of lifting restrictions on different workplaces, educational institutions, and social activities...,” the WHO said.

“Ideally there would be a minimum of 2 weeks (corresponding to the incubation period of COVID-19) between each phase of the transition, to allow sufficient time to understand the risk of new outbreaks and to respond appropriately,” it added.

It warned that the “risk of re-introduction and resurgence of the disease will continue”.

The Geneva-based global health organisation issued its advice at a time when it has come under criticism from the United States for its initial response to the pandemic. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday Washington, the WHO’s biggest donor, would suspend funding.

China has begun lifting some of the toughest restrictions imposed on Hubei province where the disease first emerged at the end of last year. In the United States, which has the largest number of confirmed cases and deaths, Trump has jostled with some state governors over who has the authority to begin reopening US businesses.

European countries have begun small-scale steps to reduce severe lockdowns.

Some Spanish businesses, including construction and manufacturing, have been allowed to resume, although shops, bars and public spaces are to stay closed until at least April 26.

Italy, which has the world’s second-highest death toll at 21,067, maintained some tight restrictions on movement, while Denmark, one of the first European countries to shut down, will reopen daycare centres and schools for children in first to fifth grades on Wednesday.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Employees work at a wood factory following an outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Suifenhe, a city bordering Russia in China's Heilongjiang province, Apr 15, 2020. REUTERS

Russia virus cases near 25,000

A staff members of the Tokyo metropolitan government wearing a protective face mask shows off a placard as he calls for people to stay home after the government announced the state of emergency for the capital and some prefectures following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, at an entertainment and amusement district in Tokyo, Japan Apr 14, 2020. REUTERS

Reports warn of 400,000 virus deaths in Japan

FILE PHOTO: US President-elect Senator Barack Obama and Vice President-elect Senator Joe Biden wave to supporters after speaking at Obama's election night rally after being declared the winner of the 2008 U.S. Presidential election in Chicago, US November 4, 2008. Reuters

Obama endorses Biden

US Defense Secretary Mark Esper listens to Joint Chiefs Chairman Army Gen. Mark Milley during a news conference at the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia, US, April 14, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Virus likely occurred naturally but not certain: US military

Mortuary employees transport the body of a person in an elderly residence following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Brussels, Belgium Apr 14, 2020. REUTERS

UK virus death toll could be 15% higher than projected

Times Square stands relatively empty of pedestrians and traffic as the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues in the Manhattan borough of New York, US, April 14, 2020. REUTERS

US may need to keep social distancing until 2022

People wearing face masks to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) attend a job fair in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China April 14, 2020. REUTERS

China launches coronavirus survey

Europeans urge green coronavirus recovery

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.