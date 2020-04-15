Home > World

Coronavirus cases in Russia near 25,000 after record daily rise

  >>  Reuters

Published: 15 Apr 2020 02:42 PM BdST Updated: 15 Apr 2020 02:42 PM BdST

Russia on Wednesday reported 3,388 new cases of the coronavirus, a record daily rise, bringing its overall nationwide tally to 24,490, the country's coronavirus response centre said.

It said 198 people in Russia diagnosed with the virus had now died, an overnight rise of 28.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

FILE PHOTO: US President-elect Senator Barack Obama and Vice President-elect Senator Joe Biden wave to supporters after speaking at Obama's election night rally after being declared the winner of the 2008 U.S. Presidential election in Chicago, US November 4, 2008. Reuters

Obama endorses Biden

US Defense Secretary Mark Esper listens to Joint Chiefs Chairman Army Gen. Mark Milley during a news conference at the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia, US, April 14, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Virus likely occurred naturally but not certain: US military

Mortuary employees transport the body of a person in an elderly residence following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Brussels, Belgium Apr 14, 2020. REUTERS

UK virus death toll could be 15% higher than projected

People wearing face masks to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) attend a job fair in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China April 14, 2020. REUTERS

China launches coronavirus survey

Europeans urge green coronavirus recovery

Coronavirus test in Wuhan: fast, cheap and easy

New York governor Andrew Cuomo speaks as the USNS Comfort pulls into a berth in Manhattan during the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in the Manhattan borough of New York City. REUTERS

NY registers sharp jump in virus deaths

Media members cover inside a polling station for upcoming parliamentary election in Seoul, South Korea, April 14, 2020. REUTERS

S Korea holds national election amid pandemic

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.