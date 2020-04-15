Coronavirus cases in Russia near 25,000 after record daily rise
Reuters
Published: 15 Apr 2020 02:42 PM BdST Updated: 15 Apr 2020 02:42 PM BdST
Russia on Wednesday reported 3,388 new cases of the coronavirus, a record daily rise, bringing its overall nationwide tally to 24,490, the country's coronavirus response centre said.
It said 198 people in Russia diagnosed with the virus had now died, an overnight rise of 28.
