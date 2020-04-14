Pakistan extends coronavirus lockdown, some industries to reopen in phases
>> Reuters
Published: 14 Apr 2020 09:07 PM BdST Updated: 14 Apr 2020 09:07 PM BdST
Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday announced a two-week extension to the nationwide shutdown to curb the COVID-19 spread, but said some industries would reopen in phases.
The first industry to reopen would be construction, Khan said in a televised address to the nation.
“That lockdown, those restrictions on gatherings will continue for another two weeks,” Khan said.
Pakistan, which has already completed a three week lockdown, has reported 5,716 cases with 96 deaths.
The World Bank has warned that Pakistan is expected to fall into recession in fiscal 2020/21. Khan has sought debt relief from international lenders to combat the pandemic.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- European politicians, CEOs, lawmakers urge green coronavirus recovery
- Coronavirus forces Russian florists to destroy millions of roses as demand wilts
- Forest fire around defunct Chernobyl nuclear plant put out, Ukraine government says
- Food workers say CDC guidelines put them at greater risk for infection
- UK coronavirus death toll could be 15% higher than previously shown
- At the centre of a storm: the search for a proven coronavirus treatment
- N Korea test fires multiple short-range anti-ship missiles
- What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
- India extends world's biggest lockdown as coronavirus cases cross 10,000
- Global coronavirus cases top 1.92m, death toll reaches 119,730
Most Read
- Bangladesh reports 7 more virus deaths as cases top 1,000
- Outgoing police chief Javed Patwary named Bangladesh ambassador to Saudi Arabia
- Credit card late fees waived in coronavirus lockdown, but interest must be paid
- ‘Mixed picture’ in Europe, COVID-19 vaccine at least 12 months off: WHO
- Hasina calls for ‘resolve to keep darkness at bay’ as COVID-19 cases, deaths surge
- Coronavirus combat cripples Pahela Baishakh celebrations in locked down Bangladesh
- Trump retweets #FireFauci after coronavirus scientist comments
- Summer heat may not diminish coronavirus strength
- Officials say eight killed in Myanmar's Rakhine state; army says has no information
- Suspect in Dhaka pharmacy robberies dies in 'shootout'