Home > World

Pakistan extends coronavirus lockdown, some industries to reopen in phases

  >>  Reuters

Published: 14 Apr 2020 09:07 PM BdST Updated: 14 Apr 2020 09:07 PM BdST

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday announced a two-week extension to the nationwide shutdown to curb the COVID-19 spread, but said some industries would reopen in phases.

The first industry to reopen would be construction, Khan said in a televised address to the nation.

“That lockdown, those restrictions on gatherings will continue for another two weeks,” Khan said.

Pakistan, which has already completed a three week lockdown, has reported 5,716 cases with 96 deaths.

The World Bank has warned that Pakistan is expected to fall into recession in fiscal 2020/21. Khan has sought debt relief from international lenders to combat the pandemic.

 

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Mortuary employees transport the body of a person in an elderly residence following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Brussels, Belgium Apr 14, 2020. REUTERS

UK virus death toll could be 15% higher than projected

Europeans urge green coronavirus recovery

A man watches India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address to the nation on a television announcing the extension of a nationwide lockdown till May 3, to limit the spreading of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in in New Delhi, India, Apr 14, 2020. REUTERS

India’s virus lockdown extended

Coronavirus forces Russian florists to destroy roses

Hassan, 27, a student from Pakistan who has been trapped in China's Wuhan city after the outbreak of the coronavirus, is seen in this undated photograph provided to Reuters. REUTERS

Pakistani students in Wuhan emerge from lockdown

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un gives field guidance during his visit to a pursuit assault plane group under the Air and Anti-Aircraft Division in the western area in this undated image released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang on Apr 12, 2020. REUTERS

N Korea test fires multiple missiles

Dr Andre Kalil, an infectious diseases physician at the University of Nebraska Medical Center, in his office in Omaha, Neb, March 5, 2020. Kalil is a principal investigator of a major trial of a drug to treat Covid-19. (Tim Gruber/The New York Times)

The search for a proven coronavirus treatment

Chernobyl fire under control: Ukraine

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.