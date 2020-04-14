Home > World

Obama to endorse Biden for Democratic nomination in US presidential election

>> Maggie Astor, The New York Times

Published: 14 Apr 2020 10:19 PM BdST Updated: 14 Apr 2020 10:19 PM BdST

Former President Barack Obama will endorse Joe Biden on Tuesday, continuing the unification of Democratic leaders around the party’s presumptive presidential nominee.

Obama’s endorsement of his former vice president, expected via video, comes just one day after Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont, who had been Biden’s last challenger, also endorsed him.

While the Democratic race was competitive, Obama remained publicly neutral, even as multiple candidates tried to link themselves to him. But now, with the primary effectively over, attention is turning to the potentially difficult task of unifying the party for the general election — and Obama is uniquely positioned to help do that.

Behind the scenes, he has been involved for some time and played a key role in persuading Sanders to end his campaign and endorse Biden.

©2020 The New York Times Company

