Global coronavirus cases top 1.92m, death toll reaches 119,730
News Desk bdnews24.com
Published: 14 Apr 2020 02:07 PM BdST Updated: 14 Apr 2020 02:07 PM BdST
Over 1.92 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 119,730 have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
Total confirmed cases rose to more than 584,000, with deaths exceeding 23,500 in the United States, according to a Reuters tally.
The death toll in British hospitals rose to 11,329 and the government, which is having to operate without its convalescing leader Boris Johnson, signalled that there would be no easing of lockdown measures this week.
French President Emmanuel Macron announced he was extending a virtual lockdown to curb the coronavirus outbreak until May 11, adding that progress had been made but the battle not yet won.
President Vladimir Putin said Russia might need to call in the army to help tackle the virus crisis and warned the contagion was getting worse after the number of confirmed cases rose by a record daily amount.
Turkey will impose a fresh lockdown next weekend as part of measures to halt the spread of the coronavirus, President Tayyip Erdogan said, after a 48-hour curfew in 31 provinces that ended at midnight.
China reported 89 new cases on Monday, down from 108 the previous day. Total cases in China now stand at 82,249, with the death toll at 3,341.
Singapore's health ministry confirmed 386 more cases of coronavirus infection on Monday in the city-state's biggest daily jump, taking its total to 2,918.
India on Tuesday extended a nationwide lockdown to May 3 as the number of cases crossed 10,000 despite a three-week shutdown.
Bangladesh confirmed 803 coronavirus cases on Monday, death toll in the country reached 39.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- He was a doctor who never got sick. Then the coronavirus nearly killed him.
- Officials say eight killed in Myanmar's Rakhine state; army says has no information
- Coronavirus fears terrify and impoverish migrants in the Persian Gulf
- Russian border becomes China's frontline in fight against second virus wave
- Bernie Sanders endorses Joe Biden for US president
- Worldwide coronavirus cases at 1.8 million, death toll crosses 115,000
- As death toll soars, UK finance minister warns economy could shrink by 30%: report
- Trump retweets #FireFauci after coronavirus scientist comments
- UK's Johnson will follow medical advice on when to return to work
- South Korea reports more recovered coronavirus patients testing positive again
Most Read
- Life and death in the ‘hot zone’
- Bangladesh reports 5 more virus deaths, 182 new cases
- Hasina calls for ‘resolve to keep darkness at bay’ as COVID-19 cases, deaths surge
- 'Ghosts' scare Indonesians indoors and away from coronavirus
- Outgoing police chief Javed Patwary named Bangladesh ambassador to Saudi Arabia
- Govt suspends special Tk 10 rice sale due to risks of contagion
- Credit card late fees waived in coronavirus lockdown, but interest must be paid
- Trump retweets #FireFauci after coronavirus scientist comments
- Trump lashes out at Fauci amid criticism of slow virus response
- Bangladesh Bank announces ‘incentives' for bankers working during virus lockdown