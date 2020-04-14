Global coronavirus cases top 1.92m, death toll reaches 119,730

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

Total confirmed cases rose to more than 584,000, with deaths exceeding 23,500 in the United States, according to a Reuters tally.

The death toll in British hospitals rose to 11,329 and the government, which is having to operate without its convalescing leader Boris Johnson, signalled that there would be no easing of lockdown measures this week.

French President Emmanuel Macron announced he was extending a virtual lockdown to curb the coronavirus outbreak until May 11, adding that progress had been made but the battle not yet won.

President Vladimir Putin said Russia might need to call in the army to help tackle the virus crisis and warned the contagion was getting worse after the number of confirmed cases rose by a record daily amount.

Turkey will impose a fresh lockdown next weekend as part of measures to halt the spread of the coronavirus, President Tayyip Erdogan said, after a 48-hour curfew in 31 provinces that ended at midnight.

China reported 89 new cases on Monday, down from 108 the previous day. Total cases in China now stand at 82,249, with the death toll at 3,341.

Singapore's health ministry confirmed 386 more cases of coronavirus infection on Monday in the city-state's biggest daily jump, taking its total to 2,918.

India on Tuesday extended a nationwide lockdown to May 3 as the number of cases crossed 10,000 despite a three-week shutdown.

Bangladesh confirmed 803 coronavirus cases on Monday, death toll in the country reached 39.