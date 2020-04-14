Home > World

Coronavirus forces Russian florists to destroy millions of roses as demand wilts

  >>  Reuters

Published: 14 Apr 2020 05:23 PM BdST Updated: 14 Apr 2020 05:23 PM BdST

Russia’s rose growers are destroying a million flowers a day after a coronavirus-induced slump in sales, with fears of worse to come as self-isolation measures take hold across the country.

With non-essential shops ordered to shut, florists are among many businesses fighting for survival and have turned to online sales in an attempt to recoup some of their lost revenue.

There is no room for excess inventory in such an environment.

In a country where flowers are so popular that some florists operate 24 hours a day, 1.2 million roses are being destroyed daily, the Russian Greenhouse Union said.

“Everyone has tears in their eyes that they have to be thrown away: they were all grown, they’re all alive,” Yulia Charyshkina, director and owner of the Podosinka greenhouse complex, told Reuters.

President Vladimir Putin said in late March that Russia would embark on a special non-working period to try to curb the spread of the coronavirus and people should work from home if they could.

The move, which forced most businesses to shut except those deemed essential, has stopped many firms from working and squeezed profits as most consumers sit out the coronavirus outbreak at home.

Charyshkina said orders for her company’s flowers dived to 5,000 from 50,000 the day after Putin’s address. Orders had sometimes fallen to as low as 1,000 a day, she said, forcing the company to destroy 200,000 flowers in stock and all new cuttings since self-isolation began.

With Russia’s annual rose production at 300 million blooms, a month without sales could see 10-12% of the crop thrown away, Alexei Sitnikov, head of the Russian Greenhouse Union, said.

Producers have turned to the internet in an effort to boost sales, offering hefty discounts and emotional advertisements.

But slashing prices eats into profits and puts employees and entire companies at risk.

“We have a very expensive product. We now have a price that doesn’t allow us to live,” said Florence Gervais d’Alden, the owner of Kaluga-based firm Rose Fairy, which she set up in 2008.

She said she would eventually have to let some employees go, when a choice needs to be made between salaries and utility bills.

“The scariest thing is that this cycle cannot be stopped,” she said. “I personally am absolutely ready to go bankrupt, but I am not especially sure that we will survive.”

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Mortuary employees transport the body of a person in an elderly residence following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Brussels, Belgium Apr 14, 2020. REUTERS

UK virus death toll could be 15% higher than projected

Dr Andre Kalil, an infectious diseases physician at the University of Nebraska Medical Center, in his office in Omaha, Neb, March 5, 2020. Kalil is a principal investigator of a major trial of a drug to treat Covid-19. (Tim Gruber/The New York Times)

The search for a proven coronavirus treatment

A health worker in a protective gear takes a blood sample from a woman at the makeshift rapid testing centre for the coronavirus disease (COVID19), in Lalitpur, Nepal Apr 14, 2020. REUTERS

Global virus cases top 1.92m

An Iraqi doctor shows a locally made testing component for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), as it's produced by a group of researchers from Basra University, in Basra. REUTERS

Stigma prevents Iraq to fight virus

Workers are seen inside the Lusail stadium which is under construction for the upcoming 2022 Fifa soccer World Cup during a stadium tour in Doha, Qatar, December 20, 2019. REUTERS

Persian Gulf migrants terrified with coronavirus

A health worker in a protective gear takes a blood sample from a woman at the makeshift rapid testing centre for the coronavirus disease (COVID19), in Lalitpur, Nepal Apr 14, 2020. REUTERS

Global virus cases top 1.92m

Dr Ryan Padgett, left, with Dr Samuel Youssef, one of the doctors who treated him while he was sick with the coronavirus. THE NEW YORK TIMES

Meet the doctor who nearly died from coronavirus

A health worker in a protective gear takes a blood sample from a woman at the makeshift rapid testing centre for the coronavirus disease (COVID19), in Lalitpur, Nepal Apr 14, 2020. REUTERS

What you need to know about the virus right now

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.