Home > World

Bernie Sanders endorses Joe Biden for US president

Sydney Ember, The New York Times

Published: 14 Apr 2020 01:50 AM BdST Updated: 14 Apr 2020 01:51 AM BdST

Sen. Bernie Sanders endorsed Joe Biden as the Democratic nominee for president Monday, adding the weight of his left-wing support to Biden’s candidacy and taking a major step toward bringing unity to the party’s effort to unseat President Donald Trump in November.

In throwing his weight behind his former rival, Sanders is sending an unmistakable signal that his supporters should do so as well, at a moment when Biden still faces deep skepticism from many younger progressives.

The two men appeared via livestream on split screens talking to each other. “We need you in the White House,” Sanders said to Biden. “And I will do all that I can to make that happen.”

Biden said: “I’m going to need you. Not just to win the campaign, but to govern.”

Biden provided a clue earlier, saying he would be “joined by a special guest” for his scheduled livestream at 2 p.m.

The scene was a striking example of the ways the coronavirus has upended traditional campaigning. In normal times, both men likely would have appeared onstage together at a rally — or at least done so at an event with more pomp.

At times almost jovial, the two men went back-and-forth on issues, with Biden asking Sanders if he had any questions for him, and Sanders responding by asking Biden if he supported policies that the Vermont senator has championed for years, including a $15 minimum wage and tuition-free public college.

The two men said they would form “task forces” on issues including the economy, education, immigration, health care, criminal justice and climate change.

The scene, which unfolded less than a week after Sanders ended his own campaign, was a sharp departure from the drawn-out, often-acrimonious process of reconciliation between Sanders and Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential race.

The event followed weeks of discussion between the Biden and Sanders camps over how the two men could find common ground on Sanders’ key policy priorities. A day after Sanders left the presidential race, Biden announced he was embracing several new, more progressive positions on matters including health care and education, in an explicit overture to Sanders’ base.

©2020 The New York Times Company

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Dr Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, listens as US President Donald Trump addresses the daily coronavirus task force briefing at the White House in Washington, US, April 9, 2020. Reuters

Trump retweets #FireFauci

FILE -- Former Vice President Joe Biden shakes hands with Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) during the Democratic presidential debate at Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa, Jan. 14, 2020. Sanders endorsed Biden as the Democratic nominee for president on Monday, April 13, adding the weight of his left-wing support to Biden’s candidacy and taking a major step toward bringing unity to the party’s effort to unseat President Donald Trump in November. (Tamir Kalifa/The New York Times)

Sanders endorses Biden for president

Gravediggers open new graves at the San Vicente cemetery, during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) spread, in Cordoba, Argentina April 13, 2020. Reuters

Global COVID-19 deaths top 115,000

As death toll soars ‘UK economy could shrink by 30%’

Prime Minister Boris Johnson thanks the NHS in a video message on Easter Sunday, in 10 Downing Street, London, Britain, Apr 12, 2020. REUTERS

Johnson will follow medical advice on when to return to work

Hannah O'Reilly, an American, who was 6 months pregnant when she flew from the US to Abu Dhabi to reunite with her family and had to spend 2 weeks in quarantine due to the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), chats with her husband Daniel at their home in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Apr 12, 2020. REUTERS

Pregnant American reunited with husband in UAE

Dr Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, looks on as President Donald Trump arrives to a coronavirus briefing at the White House in Washington, April 4, 2020. The New York Times

Trump lashes out at Fauci

S Korea reports more recovered patients positive again

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.