South Korea reports more recovered coronavirus patients testing positive again
>> Reuters
Published: 13 Apr 2020 07:42 PM BdST Updated: 13 Apr 2020 07:42 PM BdST
South Korea reported on Monday that at least 116 people initially cleared of the new coronavirus had tested positive again, although officials suggested they would soon look at easing strict recommendations aimed at preventing new outbreaks.
South Korea reported only 25 new cases overall on Monday, but the rise in “reactivated” patients has raised concerns as the country seeks to stamp out infections.
Officials are still investigating the cause of the apparent relapses. But Jeong Eun-kyeong, director of the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC), has said the virus may have been reactivated rather than the patients being re-infected.
Other experts said faulty tests may be playing a role, or remnants of the virus may still be in patients’ systems but not be infectious or of danger to the host or others.
The 116 cases is more than double the 51 such cases South Korea reported a week earlier.
South Korea plans to send 600,000 coronavirus testing kits to the United States on Tuesday in the first such shipment following a request from US President Donald Trump, a Seoul official told Reuters on Monday.
Government leaders, meanwhile, called on South Koreans to continue to follow guidelines and restrictions on social gatherings, but hinted that such measures could soon be eased.
South Korea has called on residents to follow strict social distancing until at least April 19, but as cases have dropped and the weather has improved, a growing number of people have been flouting the guidelines.
At a meeting on disaster management on Monday, Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun said the government would soon be looking to loosen the guidelines, which call for people to stay at home, avoid social gatherings of any type, and only go out for essential reasons.
“Later this week, we plan to review our intensive social distancing campaign that we have carried out so far and discuss whether we will switch to routine safety measures” he said.
Some local governments have imposed stricter measures, including closing bars and nightclubs, banning large demonstrations, and limiting church services.
Chung cautioned that even when the restrictions are eased, the country will not return to life as before the outbreak.
“We need a very cautious approach because any premature easing of social distancing could bring irreversible consequences, and have to ponder deeply about when and how we switch to the new system,” he said.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Trump lashes out at Fauci amid criticism of slow virus response
- Spain loosens coronavirus lockdown but death toll races past 17,000
- Russian border becomes China's frontline in fight against second virus wave
- Singapore readies 'floating hotels' for workers as coronavirus spreads
- Saudi Arabia to suspend Taraweeh prayers in mosques in Ramadan over virus
- To Belgrade and beyond: Beijing exports China model of virus management
- Americans spend grim Easter Sunday at home as COVID-19 deaths near 22,000
- Assange fathered two children while holed up in embassy, lawyer says
- Seen everywhere in last US crisis, moral hazard is nowhere in this one
- They watch Trump’s virus briefings daily. Here’s what they have to say
Most Read
- Life and death in the ‘hot zone’
- Coronavirus crisis escalates to 38 districts, including 75 neighbourhoods in Dhaka city
- Bangladesh reports 5 more virus deaths, 182 new cases
- In India, coronavirus fans religious hatred
- Hasina to address the nation on the eve of Pahela Baishakh
- He beat coronavirus. Now his blood may help save lives
- Government orders rural marketplaces moved to open grounds for social distancing
- Gazipur garment workers block highway over back pay
- Bangladesh hangs Abdul Mazed, a killer of its founding father Sheikh Mujib
- 'Ghosts' scare Indonesians indoors and away from coronavirus