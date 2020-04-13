Saudi Arabia to suspend Taraweeh prayers in mosques in Ramadan over virus

“The suspension of performing the five daily prayers at mosques is more important than the suspension of Taraweeh prayers. We ask Allah the Almighty to accept Taraweeh prayers whether held at mosques, or homes, which we think is better for people’s health. We ask Allah the Almighty to accept prayers from all of us and protect humanity from this epidemic that hit the entire world,” Al Riyadh newspaper quoted Saudi Minister of Islamic Affairs Abdul Latif Al Sheikh as saying.

In line with the instructions and precautions issued by the Ministry of Health, five to six people from the deceased’s family are to perform funeral prayers for the dead, the minister said.

Al Sheikh confirmed that funeral prayers are not greater than obligatory prayers, so it is possible to pray individually, as more important is that there should not be a large number of people gathering in the same place, where it would be possible to transmit the infection.