Home > World

Saudi Arabia to suspend Taraweeh prayers in mosques in Ramadan over virus

  News Desk,  bdnews24.com

Published: 13 Apr 2020 12:55 PM BdST Updated: 13 Apr 2020 01:04 PM BdST

The Saudi Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Dawah and Guidance announced that Taraweeh prayers during Ramadan will only be performed at home as the suspension of prayers at mosques would not be lifted until the end of the coronavirus outbreak, Gulf News reports.

“The suspension of performing the five daily prayers at mosques is more important than the suspension of Taraweeh prayers. We ask Allah the Almighty to accept Taraweeh prayers whether held at mosques, or homes, which we think is better for people’s health. We ask Allah the Almighty to accept prayers from all of us and protect humanity from this epidemic that hit the entire world,” Al Riyadh newspaper quoted Saudi Minister of Islamic Affairs Abdul Latif Al Sheikh as saying.

In line with the instructions and precautions issued by the Ministry of Health, five to six people from the deceased’s family are to perform funeral prayers for the dead, the minister said.

Al Sheikh confirmed that funeral prayers are not greater than obligatory prayers, so it is possible to pray individually, as more important is that there should not be a large number of people gathering in the same place, where it would be possible to transmit the infection.

