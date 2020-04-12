'We are social animals': Hong Kong residents flout virus rules to throng popular sites
>> Reuters
Published: 12 Apr 2020 05:53 PM BdST Updated: 12 Apr 2020 05:53 PM BdST
People in Hong Kong thronged beaches, ferries and outlying islands on Sunday, many of them violating a ban on gatherings of more than four people aimed at containing the spread of the new coronavirus.
Clear blue skies lured people to popular areas across the territory over the long Easter weekend and many of them were without surgical masks. People in the city of 7.4 million have made a point of wearing masks in the past months.
"We always stay at home and it is quite boring," said Banny Mak, 24, a local resident.
"We are social animal(s), we need to go out for some fun. I think with proper protection (for) ourselves and to protect other people. I think it is already ok to go out."
Hong Kong has recorded 1,005 cases of COVID-19, which has killed four people in the city.
It banned public gatherings of more than four people for 14 days from March 29, after recording the biggest daily increase in new COVID-19 infections, and later extended that restriction until April 23.
Police have been visible in some of the popular sites, although there were no signs or reports of arrests in a city where pro-democracy activists who clashed with security forces regularly last year have paused their demonstrations.
While Hong Kong, along with Singapore and Taiwan, have been held up as examples in their efforts to curb the coronavirus, the widespread flouting of social distancing rules over the weekend threatens to derail the city's efforts so far.
"I was a little bit scared when I was on the MTR (metro)... there were so many people," said resident Irene Chong, 24. "I (am) concerned, but I wear mask and bring alcohol (disinfectant) and stuff."
In a Facebook post on Saturday, the Chinese-ruled city's leader Carrie Lam urged citizens to comply with social distancing orders in restaurants and said the government would ramp up checks.
"But the most important thing is that customers oblige by the rules. I hope everybody will feel at ease when eating, and go home early," she wrote.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Iran renews coronavirus warning as 'low risk' activities re-start
- 500 years ago, this port linked east to west. Its fate was to fade away
- Indonesia orders coronavirus transport curbs ahead of Ramadan exodus
- He could have seen what was coming: behind Trump’s failure on the virus
- World Bank forecasts worst economic slump in Bangladesh, other South Asian nations in 40 years
- Murder rates were staggering in Latin America. The virus has brought some quiet, for now
- Mainland China reports 99 new coronavirus cases, a jump from previous day
- North Korea calls for stricter anti-epidemic measures; meeting attendees spotted with no masks
- As they console coronavirus’s victims, Italy’s priests are dying, too
- Two thirds of COVID-19 patients improve after Gilead drug: NEJM
Most Read
- Bangladesh hangs Abdul Mazed, a killer of its founding father Sheikh Mujib
- Bangladesh reports 4 more virus deaths as infections soar to 621
- Bangladesh extends ban on passenger flights to Apr 30 as coronavirus cases surge
- Gallows ‘ready’ for Bangabandhu killer Mazed, wife called for ‘final visit’
- World Bank forecasts worst economic slump in Bangladesh, other South Asian nations in 40 years
- Bangladesh reports three more coronavirus deaths, 58 new cases
- Narayanganj civil surgeon among 3 infected with coronavirus
- Bangladesh suspends six doctors for refusing to treat COVID-19 patients
- Fire breaks out at DPDC power station in Dhaka's Rampura
- In grim milestone, United States logs world's highest coronavirus death toll