Home > World

Indonesia orders coronavirus transport curbs ahead of Ramadan exodus

  >>  Reuters

Published: 12 Apr 2020 12:50 PM BdST Updated: 12 Apr 2020 12:50 PM BdST

Indonesia has imposed curbs on public transport ahead of the annual exodus to home villages that marks the end of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, in a bid to slow the spread of the coronavirus, the government said on Sunday.

About 75 million Indonesians usually stream home from bigger cities at the end of Ramadan, due this year at the end of May, but health experts have warned against a surge in cases after a slow government response masked the scale of the outbreak.

Public buses, trains, airplanes and ships will be allowed to fill only half their passenger seats, under a new regulation that also limits occupation of a private car to just half the seats, while a motorcycle may be ridden only by one person.

"The essence of this new regulation is to carry out public transport control...while still meeting the needs of the people," transport ministry spokeswoman Adita Irawati said in a statement posted on the cabinet secretariat website.

The capital Jakarta is the epicentre of the outbreak in the world's biggest Muslim-majority country, with the most infections and deaths among a national tally of 3,842 cases and 327 fatalities.

President Joko Widodo has been criticised for rejecting calls for an outright ban on the Ramadan travel home, as well as stricter lockdowns such as those imposed by neighbours.

Widodo has instead sought to persuade people to stay put by expanding welfare programmes. He has opted for widespread social curbs in some areas, letting local authorities decide on closures of schools and offices, and bans on mass gatherings.

Sunday's directive also limits public transport vehicles to half capacity, shorter operational hours and set out guidelines for motorbike taxis in regions covered by Indonesia's large-scale social restrictions.

The ministry also ordered public transport operators to check passengers' temperature, while bus terminals, train stations, airports and seaports must provide soap and hand sanitizers and standby medical staff.

Jakarta and surrounding cities in Southeast Asia's biggest country, such as Bogor, Depok and Bekasi are under the large-scale curbs, known by their Indonesian abbreviation, PSBB.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

The Rev Claudio Del Monte preparing for a private Good Friday procession in Bergamo, Italy, April 10, 2020. The New York Times

Italy’s priests are dying too as they console virus patients

A doctor walks outside the Wyckoff Heights Medical Center during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, New York, US, April 10, 2020. Reuters

US COVID-19 cases surpass half a million

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un speaks as he takes part in a meeting of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea. KCNA via REUTERS

N Korea calls for stricter anti-epidemic measures

FILE PHOTO: A logo is pictured outside a building of the World Health Organization (WHO) during an executive board meeting on update on the coronavirus outbreak, in Geneva, Switzerland, February 6, 2020. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/File Photo

WHO looking into COVID-19 patients testing positive again

A woman holding an umbrella rides a shared bicycle past an image of the Chinese flag after the lockdown was lifted in Wuhan, the capital of Hubei province and China's epicentre of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, April 10, 2020. REUTERS

China reports 99 new virus cases

Empty streets in Bogotá, Colombia on April 2, 2020. The New York Times

Murder rates fall amid lockdowns in Latin America

A staff member walks past a sketch of Chinese President Xi Jinping with a face mask on the wall of a closed ward inside the Leishenshan Hospital, a makeshift hospital for treating patients with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Wuhan, Hubei province, China Apr 11, 2020. REUTERS

China reports 46 new virus cases

A Gilead Sciences Inc. office is shown in Foster City, California, US May 1, 2018. REUTERS

Two thirds of virus patients improve after Gilead drug

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.