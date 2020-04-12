Home > World

‘I owe them my life’ -- out of intensive care, UK's Johnson praises medics

  >>  Reuters

Published: 12 Apr 2020 03:46 PM BdST Updated: 12 Apr 2020 03:46 PM BdST

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he owes his life to the staff of Britain's state-run National Health Service, in his first comments since being released from intensive care for treatment for COVID-19.

Johnson, 55, was taken to St Thomas's Hospital in central London a week ago, suffering from persistent symptoms of the disease caused by the new coronavirus. On April 6 he was moved into intensive care, where he remained until April 9.

"I can't thank them enough. I owe them my life," Johnson said of the staff at the hospital, which is just across the River Thames from the Houses of Parliament. The comments were released to journalists and confirmed by his office on Sunday.

Johnson was back on his feet by Friday, taking short walks between periods of rest, in what his office described as the early stage of recovery.

Britain's COVID-19 death toll neared 10,000 on Saturday, the fifth highest national number globally, after officials reported another 917 hospital deaths.

In its most recent official update on Johnson's condition, Downing Street said he "continues to make very good progress".

Priti Patel, the interior minister, said in Saturday's daily government news briefing that he needed time to rest and recover before returning to work.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

A Christ the Redeemer statue in the Portuguese Settlement area of Malacca, a part of the city that attracts few tourists — and in the strait beyond, a Chinese-funded reclamation project called Melaka Gateway, in Malaysia, Feb 23, 2020. The New York Times

Malacca’s fate was to fade away

A medical worker dons personal protective equipment at the Montefiore Medical Centre Moses Division emergency room in the Bronx, on April 5, 2020. The New York Times

Life and death in the ‘hot zone’

‘I owe them my life’ -- out of intensive care: Johnson

A man walks between beds at a shopping mall, one of Iran's largest, which has been turned into a centre to receive patients suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Tehran, Iran, April 4, 2020. WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Ali Khara via REUTERS

Iran renews coronavirus warning

Small passenger carriers are parked beside a street in Dhaka during a shutdown over the novel coronavirus outbreak. Photo: Mahmud Zaman Ovi

WB forecasts economic slump in Bangladesh

The Rev Claudio Del Monte preparing for a private Good Friday procession in Bergamo, Italy, April 10, 2020. The New York Times

Italy’s priests are dying too as they console virus patients

President Donald Trump during his March 11 address to the nation from the Oval Office on March 11, 2020. The New York Times

Trump could have seen what was coming

Indonesia orders transport curbs ahead of Ramadan

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.