Home > World

Spain's coronavirus death toll curve flattening at last

  >>  Reuters

Published: 10 Apr 2020 06:25 PM BdST Updated: 10 Apr 2020 06:25 PM BdST

The coronavirus death toll curve in Spain flattened further on Friday as the government discussed different strategies to start phasing out one of the world’s strictest lockdowns.

Spaniards have been off the streets since mid-March, but a slowdown of the COVID-19 disease’s spread and its death toll has enabled officials to start discussing a gradual easing.

“Any step towards de-escalation of such an intense lockdown must be done with extreme caution,” Deputy Prime Minister Pablo Iglesias told local TV channel TVE.

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has said the formal lockdown will probably continue into May, but some restrictions may soon be lifted to breathe life into a paralyzed economy.

The number of daily deaths fell again on Friday to 605, the lowest figure since March 24, the health ministry said. The rate of increase has dropped to 4% down from 20% two weeks ago.

Total deaths rose to 15,843 on Friday - the second highest in the world after Italy. Total cases in Spain rose to 157,022 on Friday from 152,446 on Thursday.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson is seen in a screen grab from his Twitter video update, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in London, Britain Apr 3, 2020. REUTERS

PM Johnson recovering from COVID-19

A laboratory in Reykjavik, Iceland, April 1, 2020. The New York Times

Iceland’s ‘test everyone’ goal may be working

An ambulance on the streets of Queens during the coronavirus pandemic, in New York, Apr 8, 2020. The New York Times

Coronavirus: How many people have actually died in NY?

Terry Walker, stands for a photograph full face covered, as the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, on a street corner in downtown Las Vegas, Nevada US, April 9, 2020. REUTERS

Mask-wearing spreads in the West

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson is seen in a screen grab from his Twitter video update, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in London, Britain April 3, 2020. Twitter/Borisjohnson /via REUTERS

Johnson moves out of ICU

A street in central Shanghai on Feb 8, 2020. Economists are increasingly recommending that the Chinese government hand out vouchers to stimulate consumption. The New York Times

China holds back as world spends on virus bailouts

Mourners look on during the burial of Wilma Bassuti, who died of COVID-19, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on Tuesday, April 7, 2020. The New York Times

Scrambling for virus supplies, rich countries push poor aside

Zoom logo is seen in front of displayed coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in this illustration taken March 19, 2020. REUTERS

Singapore stops teachers using Zoom app

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.