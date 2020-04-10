Spain's coronavirus death toll curve flattening at last
>> Reuters
Published: 10 Apr 2020 06:25 PM BdST Updated: 10 Apr 2020 06:25 PM BdST
The coronavirus death toll curve in Spain flattened further on Friday as the government discussed different strategies to start phasing out one of the world’s strictest lockdowns.
Spaniards have been off the streets since mid-March, but a slowdown of the COVID-19 disease’s spread and its death toll has enabled officials to start discussing a gradual easing.
“Any step towards de-escalation of such an intense lockdown must be done with extreme caution,” Deputy Prime Minister Pablo Iglesias told local TV channel TVE.
Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has said the formal lockdown will probably continue into May, but some restrictions may soon be lifted to breathe life into a paralyzed economy.
The number of daily deaths fell again on Friday to 605, the lowest figure since March 24, the health ministry said. The rate of increase has dropped to 4% down from 20% two weeks ago.
Total deaths rose to 15,843 on Friday - the second highest in the world after Italy. Total cases in Spain rose to 157,022 on Friday from 152,446 on Thursday.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- S Korea reports recovered coronavirus patients testing positive again
- Spain's coronavirus death toll curve flattening at last
- PM Johnson recovering from COVID-19 as Britons told to shun outdoors
- How many people have actually died from coronavirus in New York?
- Iceland’s ‘test everyone’ goal has sceptics, but it may be working
- Singapore stops teachers using Zoom app after "very serious incidents"
- While the world spends on coronavirus bailouts, China holds back
- In scramble for coronavirus supplies, rich countries push poor aside
- Mask-wearing, common in Asia, spreads in the West
- South Korean coronavirus patients vote as parliamentary election kicks off
Most Read
- Bangladesh apparel factory owner dies from coronavirus
- Bangladesh extends lockdown to Apr 25 as coronavirus cases soar
- US coronavirus deaths top 16,400
- Jamuna TV reporter infected with coronavirus, 34 quarantined
- Kamal Ahmed, chief of Bangladesh Society in New York, dies from coronavirus
- Bangladesh confirms 6 more deaths from coronavirus, 94 new cases
- Bangladesh confirms 112 new coronavirus cases as death toll climbs to 21
- Bangladesh-born British doctor dies from COVID-19 in London hospital
- Mosque, neighbourhood locked down in Dhaka after attendant contracts coronavirus
- Bank Asia branch in Chattogram locked down after visit by COVID-19 infected