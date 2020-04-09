Tokyo has highest daily jump in coronavirus infection with over 180 new cases: media
>> Reuters
Published: 09 Apr 2020 09:24 PM BdST Updated: 09 Apr 2020 09:24 PM BdST
Tokyo has more than 180 new cases of the coronavirus infection on Thursday, which is the highest daily jump, Japanese domestic media including publich broadcaster NHK reported.
The total number of Japanese novel coronavirus infections climbed to at least 5,000, showing no signs of slowing despite a state of emergency being imposed this week on Tokyo and six other areas.
On Wednesday, Tokyo Metropolitan Government said it found 144 new cases on the day in the capital.
