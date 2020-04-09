Rockets hit US air base in Afghanistan; no casualties
>> Reuters
Published: 09 Apr 2020 06:52 PM BdST Updated: 09 Apr 2020 06:52 PM BdST
Five rockets hit a major US air base in Afghanistan on Thursday but there were no casualties, Afghanistan’s NATO-led force said, in an attack claimed by the Islamic State militant group.
The attack comes weeks after Taliban militants and the United States reached a deal on the withdrawal of US-led international troops in exchange for Taliban security guarantees. Islamic State militants have not been included in the pact.
“Five rockets were fired at Bagram airfield early this morning,” the NATO-led mission, Resolute Support, said on Twitter, referring to the main US air base in Afghanistan, north of Kabul.
“There were no casualties.”
Islamic State said in a statement on social media that their fighters had targeted a helicopter landing pad at Bagram.
A Taliban spokesman said on Twitter that his group was not behind the attack.
The Afghan affiliate of Islamic State, known as Islamic State Khorasan (ISIS-K), after an old name for the region, first appeared in eastern Afghanistan in 2014, and has since made inroads into other areas, particularly the north.
The US military estimates their strength at 2,000 fighters. Some Afghan officials estimated the number is higher.
IS militants, who battle foreign and Afghan government forces as well as the Taliban, have carried out some of the deadliest attacks in Afghanistan’s urban centres in recent years.
The Taliban, as part of their agreement with the United States, have promised to open peace talks with the US-backed Afghan government but little progress has been made.
The Afghan government has begun the release of Taliban prisoners from a jail near the Bagram base, as step to build confidence for the Taliban talks.
A hundred Taliban members are scheduled to be freed on Thursday from detention at a jail near the base, following the release on Wednesday of 100 Taliban members.
The prisoner exchange deal provides for the government to free 5,000 Taliban prisoners, with the Taliban releasing 1,000 members of the Afghan security forces in exchange.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Saudi-led ceasefire in Yemen begins, raising hopes for peace
- Where the promise of Bernie Sanders goes now
- Lockdown in West Bank, crowds in Gaza: Palestinians divided over coronavirus
- India and Pakistan locked in border fighting amid coronavirus crisis
- Coronavirus turns urban life’s roar to whisper on world’s seismographs
- Chinese stay close to home after coronavirus brought under control
- WHO head defends handling of coronavirus pandemic against Trump criticism
- Global Coronavirus Battle Rages On Amid ‘Glimmers of Hope’
- What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
- Microloans, seen as salvation for poor women, trap many in debt
Most Read
- Bangladesh confirms 112 new coronavirus cases as death toll climbs to 21
- Government’s top epidemiologist Sabrina Flora warns of COVID-19 epidemic in Bangladesh
- President refuses to pardon Bangabandhu killer Abdul Mazed after he begs for his life
- Singapore reports over 100 Bangladeshi COVID-19 patients in two days
- Coronavirus invades Saudi inner sanctum
- Bangladesh’s coronavirus death toll hits 20 as new cases surge
- Man arrested in Khulna for ‘spreading’ rumours about Obaidul Quader
- Speed of coronavirus deaths shocks doctors as New York toll hits new high
- Global coronavirus battle rages on amid ‘glimmers of hope’
- Bangladesh to celebrate Shab-e-Barat on Apr 9