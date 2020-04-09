Home > World

Rockets hit US air base in Afghanistan; no casualties

  >>  Reuters

Published: 09 Apr 2020 06:52 PM BdST Updated: 09 Apr 2020 06:52 PM BdST

Five rockets hit a major US air base in Afghanistan on Thursday but there were no casualties, Afghanistan’s NATO-led force said, in an attack claimed by the Islamic State militant group.

The attack comes weeks after Taliban militants and the United States reached a deal on the withdrawal of US-led international troops in exchange for Taliban security guarantees. Islamic State militants have not been included in the pact.

“Five rockets were fired at Bagram airfield early this morning,” the NATO-led mission, Resolute Support, said on Twitter, referring to the main US air base in Afghanistan, north of Kabul.

“There were no casualties.”

Islamic State said in a statement on social media that their fighters had targeted a helicopter landing pad at Bagram.

A Taliban spokesman said on Twitter that his group was not behind the attack.

The Afghan affiliate of Islamic State, known as Islamic State Khorasan (ISIS-K), after an old name for the region, first appeared in eastern Afghanistan in 2014, and has since made inroads into other areas, particularly the north.

The US military estimates their strength at 2,000 fighters. Some Afghan officials estimated the number is higher.

IS militants, who battle foreign and Afghan government forces as well as the Taliban, have carried out some of the deadliest attacks in Afghanistan’s urban centres in recent years.

The Taliban, as part of their agreement with the United States, have promised to open peace talks with the US-backed Afghan government but little progress has been made.

The Afghan government has begun the release of Taliban prisoners from a jail near the Bagram base, as step to build confidence for the Taliban talks.

A hundred Taliban members are scheduled to be freed on Thursday from detention at a jail near the base, following the release on Wednesday of 100 Taliban members.

The prisoner exchange deal provides for the government to free 5,000 Taliban prisoners, with the Taliban releasing 1,000 members of the Afghan security forces in exchange.

 

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Place de la Concorde is empty during a lockdown due to the coronavirus in Paris, Mar 28, 2020. The New York Times

Virus turns urban life’s roar to whisper

Stop politicising virus crisis: WHO chief

People wearing face masks exercise on a street in Wuhan, Hubei province, the epicentre of China's coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, April 8, 2020. REUTERS

'Glimmers of hope' in global COVID-19 battle

Amira Hawamdeh looks through the window of her house in Russeifa, Jordan, Dec 19, 2019. The New York Times

Microloans trap many in debt

A man wearing a protective face mask walks on Waterloo bridge while the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, London, Britain, April 7, 2020. REUTERS

What you need to know about the virus right now

A Houthi supporter looks on as he carries a weapon during a gathering in Sanaa, Yemen April 2, 2020. REUTERS

Saudi-led coalition announces ceasefire in Yemen war

A woman walks in downtown Barcelona, Spain, on Sunday, April 5, 2020. The New York Times

What shape will Europe’s solidarity take?

Bed frames are seen inside a convention centre that was used as a makeshift hospital to treat patients with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Wuhan, Hubei province, China April 9, 2020. REUTERS

Chinese stay near home after virus is contained

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.