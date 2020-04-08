Home > World

Largest supermoon of 2020 rises on a world battling COVID-19

  >>  Reuters

Published: 08 Apr 2020 12:22 PM BdST Updated: 08 Apr 2020 12:22 PM BdST

The largest, brightest supermoon of 2020 rose in the night sky on Tuesday over hushed cities, stilled factories and countries in lockdown due to the novel coronavirus that has killed tens of thousands worldwide.

If the moon is within 10% of its closest distance to the earth at the moment of full moon, it is considered to be a supermoon, according the Royal Observatory in Greenwich, London.

April's full moon will be the closest supermoon of 2020, and it is also known as the 'Pink Moon' after the pink flowers that start to appear in the fields this month in some places.

Watching in Beijing was local resident Ding Linlin, who said: "The epidemic situation in China is getting better and better. This may represent something good... I'm happy when I see it."

Mainland China reported no coronavirus deaths on Tuesday for the first time since the pandemic began and a drop in new cases, a day before the central city of Wuhan, where the virus emerged late in December, was set to lift its lockdown.

In Spain, where the virus is still raging and 743 people died in the last day to take the death toll to almost 14,000, residents of the capital Madrid clapped for health workers from their balconies and windows beneath the supermoon.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

People wear protective face masks at Wuhan's Hankou Railway Station as travel restrictions for leaving the city, the epicentre of a global coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, are lifted and people will be allowed to leave the city via road, rail and air, in Wuhan, Hubei, China April 8, 2020. REUTERS

China ends Wuhan lockdown, but normal life is a distant dream

FILE PHOTO: Acting Secretary of the Navy Thomas Modly, testifies to the Senate Armed Services Committee during a hearing examining military housing on Capitol Hill in Washington, US, December 3, 2019. Reuters

Acting US Navy secretary resigns

The USNS Comfort passes the Statue of Liberty as it enters New York Harbor during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in New York City, US, March 30, 2020. Reuters

NY’s deadliest COVID-19 day

Workers transform the TCF Centre in Detroit into a field hospital, on April 6, 2020. The New York Times

Black Americans face alarming rates of coronavirus infection

US President Donald Trump speaks about administration efforts to combat the coronavirus (COVID-19) during a coronavirus task force press briefing with reporters at the White House in Washington, US, Mar 16, 2020. REUTERS

Trump removes official overseeing $2.3tr relief

Dr Bertha Mayorquin in Jersey City, N.J., April 3, 2020. The New York Times

Child custody, a new battle for virus front line workers

An office worker wearing a protective face mask walks past closed restaurants at Boat Quay, during the first day of “circuit breaker” measures to curb the coronavirus outbreak (COVID-19), in the central business district, in Singapore, April 7, 2020. REUTERS

'Essential' chipmakers count on less disruption during Singapore lockdown

A temporary morgue set up outside the office of the chief medical examiner in New York on Apr 4, 2020. The New York Times

NY considers mass grave

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.