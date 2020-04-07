Home > World

Who is Dominic Raab, Britain's standby leader?

  >>  Reuters

Published: 07 Apr 2020 09:09 AM BdST Updated: 07 Apr 2020 09:09 AM BdST

British foreign minister Dominic Raab is designated to take over leadership of the country if Prime Minister Boris Johnson, currently ill in hospital with persistent symptoms of the coronavirus, is unable to fulfil his role.

Johnson is still leading the government, according to his ministers, but Raab stood in for him at Monday’s meeting of the COVID-19 response committee.

Raab, 46, ran against Johnson to become leader of the Conservative Party and prime minister in 2019. During that campaign he criticised Johnson’s “bluff and bluster” over Britain’s exit from the European Union.

Raab was eliminated midway through the contest and then endorsed Johnson.

He was appointed as foreign minister in Johnson’s first cabinet after the prime minister took office in July 2019. Raab is a hardline eurosceptic, who has long campaigned for Britain to leave the EU.

The son of a Czech-born Jewish refugee who fled the Nazis in 1938, Raab was brought up in the southern English region of Buckinghamshire and studied law at Oxford University before becoming a lawyer working on project finance, international litigation and competition law.

Before entering parliament in 2010 Raab also worked for Britain’s diplomatic service including a posting in The Hague working on bringing war criminals to justice. He also advised the government on the Arab-Israeli conflict and counter-terrorism.

A karate black belt, he served briefly as Brexit minister under then-prime minister Theresa May before quitting in protest at her proposed deal to leave the EU.

While Brexit minister he was derided for saying that he hadn’t fully realised how reliant Britain was on the Dover-Calais ferry crossing for trade. The route is one of Britain’s busiest and most important links with continental Europe.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

People walk through the main railway station of Cologne, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues in Cologne, Germany, April 6, 2020. Reuters

Europe considers easing lockdowns

A doctor checks a temperature of a baby during the medical tests carried out by the medical team of NGO Intersos in a squatted building as the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in Rome, Italy, April 3, 2020. Reuters

Italian regions testing for signs of immunity

A tattered American flag flies across the street from the Wyckoff Heights Medical Center during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, New York, US, April 6, 2020. Reuters

US coronavirus deaths top 10,000

Rainer Maria Cardinal Woelki speaks to people during a food distribution for the needy at the Cologne seminary, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues in Cologne, Germany, Apr 6, 2020. REUTERS

Germany draws up plans to relax lockdown

A hospital staff member wearing a protective face mask and suit, following an outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at the entrance of Eiju General Hospital where more than 100 people have been infected with the coronavirus, in Tokyo, Japan Apr 6, 2020. REUTERS

Japan to declare state of emergency of up to 6 months

Pakistan police clash with doctors

President Donald Trump during a news conference at the White House about the federal response to the coronavirus pandemic, Washington, March 20, 2020. The New York Times

Trump again promotes use of hydroxychloroquine

British PM still in hospital

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.