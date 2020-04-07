Home > World

Government will continue as PM moved to intensive care: Raab

   

Published: 07 Apr 2020 11:59 PM BdST Updated: 07 Apr 2020 11:59 PM BdST

The British government will continue to make sure Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s plans for defeating the coronavirus outbreak are carried out while he receives treatment in intensive care, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said on Monday.

Johnson was moved to an intensive care unit on Monday after his coronavirus symptoms worsened, but his Downing Street office said he was still conscious. Raab said he had been asked to deputise “where necessary”.

“The government’s business will continue,” Raab told reporters.

“The Prime Minister is in safe hands ... and the focus of the government will continue to be on making sure that the Prime Minister’s direction, all the plans for making sure that we can defeat coronavirus and can pull the country through this challenge, will be taken forward.

